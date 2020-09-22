The road to fitness and wellbeing can be a difficult one for women to walk. Not only does a healthy lifestyle demand dedication and focus, but stepping into a gym can be intimidating and finding a tribe that is supportive rather than competitive is another challenge.
Finding that type of environment was key for Rachel Bishop. Always one to exercise, she was looking for a space that would help provide a place to safely manage stress during the rocky ride of 2020. She found that at Salt AER Studios in Brunswick, owned by Elisabeth Ruff.
“I have finally learned how to exercise to help manage stress. Prior to this it was always a chore. To be honest exercise and yoga has been the major thing helping me cope with the challenges, the unknowns and general stress of this crazy year,” Bishop said.
“I think Elisabeth has done a great job with Salt AER Studios creating an inviting space to exercise, relax and focus on both your mental and physical health. She has made it a comfortable environment for all ages and skill levels.”
Bishop, herself, loves attending Salt AER Studio’s aerial yoga program as well as the challenge, Ashtanga Yoga, which is rooted in ancient tradition. Both classes are offered weekly.
“I have been going to both aerial yoga and the Ashtanga yoga. The aerial yoga is so much fun. The way Elisabeth incorporates traditional yoga moves with the aerial silks creates a good balance of the relaxing nature of yoga along with the challenge of aerial inversions,” she said.
“I also love Vic (Clepper)’s Ashtanga class. I initially tried it because I was interested in the challenge and more of a cardio workout than traditional yoga. As I have learned more about Ashtanga, I really love that each class and the moves will be the same every time. As you learn the practice, breathing and series of moves for Ashtanga yoga the flow becomes more natural leading to an almost meditative state.”
Flowing directly from India, the Ashtanga method is based on a systematic practice of Sanskrit counting, accompanied by a set sequence of postures. The half primary series offered at Salt AER Studios promotes both strength and flexibility simultaneously.
“It’s a great challenge and tough workout! Vic does a great job leading the Ashtanga practice, offering modifications and encouraging all of us. One thing I love about yoga and especially for Ashtanga is there is always room for improvement — there is always another move, deeper stretch or improved alignment to work towards,” Bishop said.
Like Bishop, Courtney Lucas has also found a supportive environment with a variety of classes and treatments to soothe body and mind. Lucas appreciates Salt AER Studios’ holistic approach to wellness.
“I am able to take an array of classes from barre, restorative yoga, Reiki healing, deep chakra healing, or to simply engage in complete physical, mental, emotional relaxation and burn calories while being suspended in the air on aerial silk, stabilizing and strengthening the core. Salt AER Studios is not limited in their services, they offer benefits for the entire family — pets included,” Lucas said.
“The Salt Room alone offers multiple benefits as well. The entire studio is so cool and creatively designed. It is a fun, welcoming, environment that meets you where you are on your wellness journey. Salt AER Studios truly stands out from any other wellness studio, I’m addicted to the vibes.”
That’s precisely what Ruff was hoping to cultivate when she opened the doors in the spring. And she’s looking to give her dedicated members an extra dose of love on National Women’s Health and Fitness Day, which falls on Sept. 30. The studio is offering an entire day’s worth of $5 fitness classes including group fitness, barre, power yoga, aerial yoga. Express salt room experience will be offered for just $5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. as well as $5 Somadome (meditation pod) sessions. Free trials of reflexology and body rolling demonstrations will continue throughout the day.
There will also be a 6:30 p.m. one hour Urban Zen workshop at 6:30 p.m. that evening at a bargain cost of $35. To sign up or for more information, visit saltaerstudios.com to reserve a class and/or session. Spots are limited.