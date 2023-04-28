Josh Sinyard spent his Tuesday afternoon with a paintbrush in hand. He wasn’t helping to spruce up a property for his daytime job as a Realtor. Rather, he was working to put the final touches on the set for the Island Players’ next production.
“You do a little bit of everything,” he concluded with a chuckle.
Of course, his formal title for the upcoming show is director. And the show he’s helming — Mel Brooks’ classic “Young Frankenstein” — has been in the works for quite a while.
“This was supposed to be our fall show but then everything got really busy with school going back and all of that. So we switched and did ‘Charlie Brown’ as our fall production,” he said.
Now, much like the monster itself, it’s been resurrected. The comedy, featured on the big screen in 1974, is much loved by the general public. For that rendition, Gene Wilder took on the titular role of “young” Frederick Frankenstein (er ... “Fronk-en-steen”) who is the grandson of the original Victor Frankenstein. Frederick inherits his family’s estate in Transylvania and travels there to maintain it. Despite trying forge a path unlike like his ancestor, the plot unfolds differently for Frederick.
And while the script is side-splittingly funny, Sinyard says it still takes a ton of work to pull it all together.
“Comic timing is always difficult because comedy thrives on the audience’s response to it. We want the audience to know to come out to laugh and be loud,” he said.
“It’s Mel Brooks so you have that dry humor but there’s also a lot of silly things that happen that make it a lot of fun. And our cast is superb. We have some veterans as well as some brand new people who’ve never stepped foot on the stage before, so there will be some new faces for audiences. It’s a great mix of people.”
Sinyard hopes to see the same variety within the audience. He is excited to see the faces of those who’ve been fans for years alongside some newbies. That support, he adds, is vital to keep the nonprofit going.
“The Island Players have been around since 1956, so it’s been a part of a lot of people’s lives. Kids have done the summer workshop done every summer. Adults have been on stage or backstage. We’re a part of the community, as a group as much as individuals. We’ve been around for a long time,” he said. “And theatre cannot exist without audiences. Live theatre is not cheap to perform, so we have to have people filling the seats. We want to keep the tradition going.”
The show will open at 7:30 p.m. May 5 at the Casino theater. It will continue at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday evenings, through May 20. There will be a 3 p.m. matinee show running on Sundays through May 21. Ticket prices range from $20 to $25. Those may be purchased at theislandplayers.com.