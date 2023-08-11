786837304
Process dye fabric indigo color is part of the history of the Lowcountry. Glynn Visual Arts is hosting workshops with a South Carolina artist who will share this technique.

 Shutterstock

Indigo blossoms once ran deep through the fields of South Carolina. As if out of the fairy tale “Rumpelstiltskin,” the plant could be transformed into “blue gold” — at least, that’s what many called the indigo dye in the mid-1700s.

In less than 50 years after being introduced to the land, indigo became one of South Carolina’s most valuable cash crops. Then, indigo production nearly ceased completely.

