Ophelia Dent died in 1973 with a fairly new car at the plantation she had turned into a dairy farm that is now Hofwyl-Broadfield state historic site.
After sitting idle for years, the two-owner 1970 Oldsmobile Cutlass runs but doesn’t stop very well, the paint is pitted and faded and the body is rusted in places. Friends of Hofwyl-Broadfield are raising funds to preserve the car with some new sheet metal and fresh paint and, down the road, some brakes that work.
With “Ophelia’s Last Ride,” the friends want to raise from $3,000 to $5,000 in the name of the late Bob Johnson who volunteered at Hofwyl two to three days every week keeping the buildings in shape.
Johnson and his wife, Gail, moved from Connecticut to a nearby house around 2012 and began volunteering, said Bill Giles, manager of the historic site.
“There are tons of things on a plantation like this with all the wooden buildings and fences,’’ Giles said. Johnson had a wood shop at his nearby home and regularly cut replacement pieces for rotted and broken wood on the antebellum plantation, Giles said.
Gail Johnson still volunteers and is treasurer of the friends, Giles aid.
The car is sheltered in one of those structures Johnson kept up.
It’s a two-owner car because, although she left the 1,200-acre plantation to the state, Dent left the car to her friends, William G. “Bill” Haynes Jr., and his sisters, Anna Lee and Francis. At the time, the Hayneses owned and lived at Ashantilly, a historic house that Sapelo owner and planter Thomas Spalding built north of Darien. Bill Haynes’ car “had given out,’’ so Dent gave them the Olds, Darien residents David Bluestein and Billy Bolin told Harriet Langford, president of what is now the nonprofit Ashantilly Center.
After his two sisters died, Haynes ultimately returned Dent’s car to Hofwyl after putting some miles on it. Langford said the car wasn’t part of Ashantilly’s history and Bill Haynes ensured it went back to Hofwyl.
“He was the kind of gentleman who said, ‘This needs to go back,’” Langford said.
Gordon Strother, trustee of Hofwyl, made it clear the goal is to preserve the 50-year-old car and not to restore it to showroom quality.
“We want to preserve it for the next 50 years,’’ he said. “It needs a lot of work. It needs tires and brakes. The main thing is the body. We’re going to paint it and maybe chrome the bumpers.”
Some already rusted sheet metal will be replaced, he said.
“We not going to Bondo it,’’ he said of the body filler used to repair rust spots. “We going to cut the metal out and replace it.”
The fundraiser has a fairly decent start thanks to a $1,500 gift from another group that wants to preserve history, the Friends of Coastal Georgia History. Friends of Hofwyl will match those funds and any other money that is donated. The goal is to raise $5,000 more.
Mason Stewart, president of Friends of Hofwyl, thanked Duane Harris, president of Friends of Coastal Georgia History, for the group’s generosity. In a letter, Stewart said the Cutlass is “an important piece of history at Hofwyl-Broadfield” and explained what is at stake.
“Time and the local climate have taken a toll on the classic car driven by Ophelia Dent...” Stewart wrote.
“Your gift will allow us to proceed with preserving and protecting it from further deterioration.
Currently, the Cutlass is rolled out of the car shelter for display during observances. Although it will be awhile, Strother said the goal is to make the Cutlass roadworthy enough to be driven to some car shows.
Anyone who wants to contribute to the effort can send a check to Friends of Hofwyl, P.O. Box 1801, Brunswick, Ga. 31521. For more information call 912-996-0461.