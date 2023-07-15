Do you view prayer as a privilege, a duty or a chore? Think for a moment about the incredible honor of an audience with God while having his full attention. The invitation to pray is an extraordinary gift from a loving God who desires a personal relationship with us. We can embrace this invitation with complete faith, knowing the Lord hears our every word and responds with his divine provision.

This week, I desire to discuss an aspect of prayer that, while profoundly impactful, often slips through the cracks of our regular practice: the prayer for gratitude and abundance. Prayer is a true means of God’s grace to us, a divine connection that empowers us to cultivate a spirit of gratitude and a heart that draws abundance. Charles Spurgeon, a revered preacher, once said, “Prayer moves the arm that moves the world.” In the spirit of Spurgeon’s quote, let us consider how prayer can move our hearts toward a deeper sense of gratitude and abundance.

