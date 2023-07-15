Do you view prayer as a privilege, a duty or a chore? Think for a moment about the incredible honor of an audience with God while having his full attention. The invitation to pray is an extraordinary gift from a loving God who desires a personal relationship with us. We can embrace this invitation with complete faith, knowing the Lord hears our every word and responds with his divine provision.
This week, I desire to discuss an aspect of prayer that, while profoundly impactful, often slips through the cracks of our regular practice: the prayer for gratitude and abundance. Prayer is a true means of God’s grace to us, a divine connection that empowers us to cultivate a spirit of gratitude and a heart that draws abundance. Charles Spurgeon, a revered preacher, once said, “Prayer moves the arm that moves the world.” In the spirit of Spurgeon’s quote, let us consider how prayer can move our hearts toward a deeper sense of gratitude and abundance.
I am reminded of the Apostle Paul’s words in 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18: “Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, in everything give thanks; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.” This verse offers a blueprint for living a fulfilled life, showing the inextricable link between joy, prayer and gratitude. This relationship between gratitude and abundance is not coincidental but very intentional. When we are thankful, we shift our focus from what we lack to the plentiful blessings we already have. As renowned Christian author Ann Voskamp wrote, “Gratitude for the seemingly insignificant — a seed — this plants the giant miracle.” Practically speaking, expressing gratitude through prayer can be as simple as thanking God for the blessings you can see and also the ones unseen. Start your day with a prayer of thanksgiving, noting the grace you find in the smallest details — a new day, a loved one’s smile, a home.
As a pastor, I firmly believe in the power of pouring out our desires through prayer and intention. American evangelist Billy Graham once said, “Prayer is simply a two-way conversation between you and God.” Let that conversation be filled with your honest desires and steadfast trust in God’s promises.
While we express our desires to God, we are encouraged to maintain a gratitude-focused mindset. A grateful heart often illuminates the path in the darkest night, guiding us toward hope and resilience. I urge you friends to adopt this gratitude-focused mindset in your daily lives. Make it a practice to count your blessings, both small and large, and give thanks for them. This shift in perspective can significantly alter your daily experiences, opening your heart to an overflow of joy and abundance.
For those readers who may not identify as Christians, I invite you to explore this practice of gratitude. It’s a universal principle that transcends religious boundaries, fostering peace and contentment.
In conclusion, prayer is a powerful vessel, carrying our gratitude to the heavens and returning with a downpour of abundant blessings. My hope is that, through our continued exploration of prayer, we come to realize its transformative power in our lives, enabling us to live more fully and joyously. May your week be filled with profound moments of thankfulness and a heightened sense of abundance. Until next week, dear friends, may God’s peace be upon you all. And that’s the Word.