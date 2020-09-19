Have you discovered the power of prayer? Prayer is a mighty weapon at the disposal of every man or woman who loves God, and knows His son Jesus Christ. I once heard prayer described as guided missile that can be launched from anywhere on the face of the planet at any target, and there is no defense against it. Satan can’t stop your prayers. The enemy would rather have you do anything else than pray. Prayer is a conversation with God in which you seek His face and His hand. Seeking God’s face is about a relationship with God, while seeking His hand is about seeing results in prayer. There is nothing like a consistent prayer life that will move your faith from the realm of a religion into a true relationship with Christ. Prayer also energizes the heart of a believer through the power of the Spirit.
Consistent prayer also releases the power of God’s blessing on your life and circumstances. Jesus said, “When you pray, go into your room, close the door and pray to your Father, who is unseen. Then your Father, who sees what is done in secret will reward you,” (Matthew 6:6). The person who develops a secret life of prayer with Christ is promised reward from the Father. A consistent rhythm of meeting with the Father in prayer brings blessing and favor upon the individual. If you don’t believe that yet, let me share another verse. In Hebrews, it says, “And without faith, it is impossible to please God, because anyone who comes to Him must believe that he exists and that he rewards those who earnestly seek him” (Hebrews 11:6). This is just one more verse that talks about God’s reward for the person who is seeking after him. Can you imagine what it would be like to have the reward of the Father in your life? That can be yours. You can have that as you learn to meet with Jesus through prayer in the secret place. As you learn to talk to the Lord, you will discover the blessing of the Lord.
Prayer will also result in God’s power to bring about change. James said, “The prayer of a righteous man is powerful and effective” (James 5:16). Have you ever taken a magnifying glass and used it harness the sun’s power? I remember as a kid burning holes in a leaf with a magnifying glass. You could somehow harness the sun rays and focus them on one little place on the planet, and cause a leaf to burn. Prayer is like that magnifying glass. It allows the believer to harness all the power of Christ and focus His mighty power upon one place, person, or circumstance on the planet. This is the awesome power of prayer that we so often neglect. A consistent life of prayer will set a spiritual fire around you.
Without prayer, you will not fully receive all that God has provided for you. God has set up his Kingdom in a way that we must consistently come to Him in a relationship, seek Him personally, and ask Him to be at work in us and our circumstances. The Lord wants us to continually invite Him into our lives, surrender to Him, and to seek His power. James said, “You do not have because you do not ask God” (James 4:2). I am fully convinced that the Lord has blessings for you and your life that He has chosen to withhold from you until you come to Him in prayer. He is not going to give all that He has for you unless you really connect with Him in a relationship. And that’s the Word.
The Rev. David Yarborough is pastor of St. Simons Community Church. Contact him at david@wearecommunity.church or 912-634-2960.