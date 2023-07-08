In a world filled with noise and distractions, we often yearn for a genuine connection with something greater than ourselves. This is why I am so thankful for the great gift of prayer. Our God has graciously extended an invitation for us to know and communicate with Him through his Son, Jesus Christ.
As Matthew 7:7-8 reminds us, this invitation comes with a promise: “Ask, and it will be given to you; seek, and you will find; knock, and it will be opened to you.” So, let’s explore the profound invitation to pray, embracing the call to intimacy with God, the power of faith and the promises of God’s power and provision.
Prayer is nothing less than an intimate conversation with the divine. It is not a mere ritual or empty words spoken into the void. Prayer is about humans having a welcome audience at the throne of God’s grace so that we might speak with Him and listen to Him. Just as a loving parent eagerly awaits the voice of their child, our Heavenly Father longs for us to approach Him in prayer. Through prayer, we can express our joys, fears, hopes and desires, establishing a deep and meaningful relationship with God.
In the place of prayer, we are called to “Seek, ask and knock” with confidence. “Ask, and it will be given to you; seek, and you will find; knock, and it will be opened to you.” These words of Jesus in Matthew 7:7 reveal the great assurance we have in prayer. We are encouraged to approach God boldly, knowing that He hears our pleas and responds with grace and wisdom. Prayer becomes a pathway to divine intervention, guidance, and blessings beyond our comprehension. Prayer helps us to seek God’s face, but also experience the provision of His hand.
George Müller, a 19th-century Christian evangelist and orphanage director, is one of the great heroes of faith and prayer. Müller’s life exemplified unwavering faith and a deep reliance on prayer. He cared for thousands of orphaned children and never solicited funds from others. Instead, he chose to depend solely on God’s provision, praying fervently for the needs of the children. He witnessed countless miracles before his eyes. Sometimes the children would come to the dinner table with no food in the house. One time, Mueller gave thanks in blessing for breakfast even though they had no food. By the time he finished the prayer, there was a knock at the door. A baker was there to bring bread for the children saying he could not sleep all night for thinking about George and the kids. Then a milkman showed up at the front door. His wagon had broken down, so he asked Mueller if they would like some free milk. Yes indeed, God heard the prayers of faith, and they were answered.
The Lord desires our sincere and persistent prayers. Just as a child may repeat their request to a loving parent, we too can approach God with unwavering persistence. This doesn’t mean nagging or demanding, but rather an expression of faith, trust, and an acknowledgment of our dependence on Him. As we persistently seek His guidance, mercy, and blessings, we align ourselves with His divine will, opening the floodgates for His abundant grace to flow into our lives. God’s heart is so glad to hear the prayer of true faith and trust.
Approaching prayer with faith is vital. We must believe that God is attentive, loving, and ready to answer our prayers according to His perfect plan. While the answers may not always come in the way we expect or desire, they come with divine wisdom and infinite love. Faith allows us to surrender our worries and fears, trusting that God’s ways are higher than ours. And as we release our burdens into His hands, we experience a profound peace that surpasses all understanding.
The invitation to pray is an extraordinary gift from a loving God who desires a personal relationship with us. As we embrace this invitation, let us approach prayer with unwavering faith, knowing that God hears our every word and responds with divine provision. And that’s the Word.