In a world filled with noise and distractions, we often yearn for a genuine connection with something greater than ourselves. This is why I am so thankful for the great gift of prayer. Our God has graciously extended an invitation for us to know and communicate with Him through his Son, Jesus Christ.

As Matthew 7:7-8 reminds us, this invitation comes with a promise: “Ask, and it will be given to you; seek, and you will find; knock, and it will be opened to you.” So, let’s explore the profound invitation to pray, embracing the call to intimacy with God, the power of faith and the promises of God’s power and provision.

Tags

More from this section

Brunswick Historic Preservation Board to consider new construction

Brunswick Historic Preservation Board to consider new construction

Brunswick’s Historic Preservation Board is scheduled to consider new construction in the city’s historic district and hear a proposal from the Georgia Historical Society for a new historic marker in the city relating to the civil rights movement when it meets next week.

Glynn Academy graduate earns Navy recognition

Glynn Academy graduate earns Navy recognition

Navy Cmdr. Darshan Thota recently earned the Defense Meritorious Service Medal for his role in building three new operational medicine electronic health records and establishing the operating structure.

Recommended for you