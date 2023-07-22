Prayer! It is, in many ways, a simple practice, yet seems full of mystery. Prayer is actually pretty easy, but often seems so hard. At heart, prayer is a conversation with God, not a religious ritual. Prayer is not a means to twist God’s arm to control him, but rather learning to lay of God’s willingness to work and move in our lives. The power of prayer lies not merely in the words we utter but in the faith that fuels it. We are invited as God’s children to come before His throne and bring our petitions and requests — all of our physical, emotional, and spiritual needs. Today, let’s reflect on how prayer can release God’s grace to promote healing and strength, infusing hope and resilience into our lives.
We certainly see that healing was central to the ministry of Jesus. He could just speak the word, and the person would be healed. Many times Jesus laid hands on the sick as a means of healing prayer: “At sunset, the people brought to Jesus all who had various kinds of sickness, and laying his hands on each one, he healed them.” (Luke 4:40). The bible firmly roots the ministry of healing within the concept of prayer often accompanied by the laying on of hands.
James 5:15 proclaims, “And the prayer offered in faith will make the sick person well; the Lord will raise them up.” The Lord promises His faithful that through prayer, He can not only bring healing and physical recovery but a spiritual renewal that raises us above our worldly afflictions. This is often what prayer does. It lifts us up out of the confinements to worldly circumstances and brings us into the very presence of God.
Beyond physical healing, we should also seek prayer for emotional and spiritual restoration. As Psalms 147:3 articulates, “He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds.” It reminds us that when our hearts are fractured and our spirits low, God is our refuge, and through prayer, He ministers to our deepest hurts.
From a secular standpoint, numerous scientific studies affirm the potential benefits of prayer. As Dr. Harold Koenig, Director of the Duke University Center for Spirituality, Theology, and Health, posits, “People who are more religious and pray more have better mental and physical health.”
Perhaps some of this may be due to the inherent tranquility and mindfulness that result from the posture of humble prayer. There is great benefit from moments of stillness and meditation, but Scripture leads us to believe there is much more to prayer than this. Prayer with thanksgiving actually releases God’s grace and power to give us peace that surpasses human understanding. This peace is the work of God’s Spirit, the gift of God to his people who trust in Him.
The importance of prayer, however, does not negate our responsibility toward self-care. The Apostle Paul reminds us in 1 Corinthians 6:19-20, “Do you not know that your bodies are temples of the Holy Spirit?” By honoring our bodies and treating them with care, we can cooperate with God’s design for us to live with healthy rhythms. This would include proper time for rest, healthy eating, and exercise. All of these can help promote greater benefits of health physically that can also affect our mental and emotional state.
In the end though, we are called to continually lift our gaze to heaven. The Psalmist said, “I lift up my eyes to the hills. Where does my help come from? My help comes from the Lord, the Maker of heaven and earth.” (Psalm 121:1,2) As Christian author Oswald Chambers wisely said, “We have to pray with our eyes on God, not on the difficulties.” Submitting to God’s will in prayer ultimately creates an environment in hearts for healing and growth.
In conclusion, prayer serves as an intimate dialogue with God, a conduit for healing and strength in our lives. It’s not just about uttering words; it’s about opening our hearts and minds to God’s comforting presence. As Philippians 4:6 encourages us, “Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God.” And that’s the Word.