Prayer! It is, in many ways, a simple practice, yet seems full of mystery. Prayer is actually pretty easy, but often seems so hard. At heart, prayer is a conversation with God, not a religious ritual. Prayer is not a means to twist God’s arm to control him, but rather learning to lay of God’s willingness to work and move in our lives. The power of prayer lies not merely in the words we utter but in the faith that fuels it. We are invited as God’s children to come before His throne and bring our petitions and requests — all of our physical, emotional, and spiritual needs. Today, let’s reflect on how prayer can release God’s grace to promote healing and strength, infusing hope and resilience into our lives.

We certainly see that healing was central to the ministry of Jesus. He could just speak the word, and the person would be healed. Many times Jesus laid hands on the sick as a means of healing prayer: “At sunset, the people brought to Jesus all who had various kinds of sickness, and laying his hands on each one, he healed them.” (Luke 4:40). The bible firmly roots the ministry of healing within the concept of prayer often accompanied by the laying on of hands.

