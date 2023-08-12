In the hustle and bustle of our lives, finding inner peace can sometimes feel as elusive as searching for a unicorn — magical yet seemingly unattainable. Yet, as we embark on this final week of our prayer journey, we’re diving into the peaceful waters of prayer’s ability to bring us not only tranquility but also a profound sense oneness with our God.
Picture this: you’re driving through a storm, gripping the wheel as rain pelts your windshield. Suddenly, you see a shelter by the side of the road. You pull over, step out of your car, and watch as the rain pours down around you, but you’re safe and dry. In the realm of prayer, this shelter begins with our surrender. Surrender isn’t about giving up; it’s about letting go. It’s recognizing that there are things beyond our control, things we can entrust to our Heavenly Father. As Christian author Corrie ten Boom wisely noted, “When a train goes through a tunnel and it gets dark, you don’t throw away the ticket and jump off. You sit still and trust the engineer.”
Now, let’s talk about practical steps to achieve that serene state of mind during prayer. Our fast-paced lives often leave us feeling disconnected from the present moment. We are either stuck in the past, buried in our guilt, or often fearing the future — full of anxiety thinking through every possible thing that could go wrong. The Lord said, “Be still, and know that I am God.” (Psalm 42:10). We must learn to still our hearts and minds before God. Sometimes it helps to take some deep breaths which can also help to calm our mind. Then turn your mind to the Presence of God, and begin to remember his promises. Give him thanks for anything — big or small — that comes to mind. As Max Lucado reminds us, “Feed your fears and your faith will starve. Feed your faith, and your fears will.” Deep breaths aren’t just for yoga class; they’re a way to center ourselves, to breathe in faith, hope, and release our worries with each exhale. Some have called this the practice of spiritual breathing. With every breath out, release your fears, problems, cares, and issues into the hands of God. With every inward breath, by faith draw upon the resources of the Holy Spirit to fill you with love, faith, hope, joy, peace, etc.
I often enjoy picturing myself actually laying my burdens down at the feet of Jesus and asking Him to take this from. Then I sit with now empty hands asking him to fill me with his help and his gifts in return. Jesus is so willing to make a great exchange with us — always taking our sin, sorrow, shame, etc. in order to give us his grace and power.
Finally, let’s remind ourselves that prayer is not merely a routine but a profound tool for transformation and life change. Prayer isn’t a means to an end; it’s a journey in itself, a journey that leads us to inner peace and oneness with God. Through Jesus’ death and resurrection, we have already been made one with God, united with Him. Prayer is a means to enter into and experience this oneness with God. It is a gift that belongs to us and is given to us. So many people miss the depths of prayer by thinking it is a chore or a duty. Some just come to God with their shopping list of requests viewing God more as a vending machine dispensing treats.
The very gift of prayer is the gift of God Himself. We find the Lord himself is present in place of our prayer. Prayer is our opportunity to meet with God face to face, and there I find that I am changed.
Remember, as C.S. Lewis aptly put it, “I pray because I can’t help myself. I pray because I’m helpless. I pray because the need flows out of me all the time — waking and sleeping. It doesn’t change God — it changes me.”
Let’s allow prayer to change us, to fill our hearts with peace and His Presence.
As we continue our life’s journey, let’s carry the gift of prayer with us, nurturing our spirits and connecting us to one who holds all things in His hands.