In the hustle and bustle of our lives, finding inner peace can sometimes feel as elusive as searching for a unicorn — magical yet seemingly unattainable. Yet, as we embark on this final week of our prayer journey, we’re diving into the peaceful waters of prayer’s ability to bring us not only tranquility but also a profound sense oneness with our God.

Picture this: you’re driving through a storm, gripping the wheel as rain pelts your windshield. Suddenly, you see a shelter by the side of the road. You pull over, step out of your car, and watch as the rain pours down around you, but you’re safe and dry. In the realm of prayer, this shelter begins with our surrender. Surrender isn’t about giving up; it’s about letting go. It’s recognizing that there are things beyond our control, things we can entrust to our Heavenly Father. As Christian author Corrie ten Boom wisely noted, “When a train goes through a tunnel and it gets dark, you don’t throw away the ticket and jump off. You sit still and trust the engineer.”

