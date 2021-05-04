The weather is warming, flowers are blooming and summer is on the horizon. And with the change in the season, more and more people are finding themselves drawn outdoors and increasing their activities.
From gardening to home repairs, there are plenty of chores to tackle. But those can also lead to an unexpected place — the land of aches and pains. It’s something that often brings them through the doors of Wellman Family Healthcare, Brunswick’s Complete Wellness Center.
There the brother-sister duo, Drs. Jason and Amber Wellman, offer chiropractic care along with a variety of non-invasive therapy for those weekend warriors who perhaps pushed a little too far. That, Dr. Amber adds, is especially true after a year of adapting to unconventional work spaces brought on by the pandemic.
“One of the biggest things we’re seeing this year is people have been so sedentary, working from home. They may have been used to working at a desk but now they’re sitting on the couch or propped up in bed,” she said. “This brings on a host of symptoms such as neck pain, headaches, low back pain and even numbness or tingling.”
“Now that we are starting to resume somewhat back to normal, people are starting to become more active again ... doing yard work or returning to the gym and they start noticing flare-ups. Our bodies are great at letting us know when something isn’t working properly. We should not ignore the symptoms or think they will go away on their own. When symptoms continue to linger more than 24 hours or keep coming back over and over then something is clinically wrong and should be examined.”
Doctors of Chiropractic, like the Wellman duo, are spinal specialists who are trained to diagnose and treat musculoskeletal conditions and spinal disc problems commonly associated with joint issues, back pain, neck pain and headaches. In addition they specialize in the complexity of how the nervous system functions allowing them to successfully identify and treat nerve damage and more extensive conditions ranging from Neuropathy to migraines; just to name a few.
“I’d say that over half of recent new patients in our office have said that working from home has given them headaches or recurring low back pain and sciatica,” she said.
Dr. Wellman expects there are a few contributing factors. For starters, she expects that the new movement has inspired people to try to pick up old habits.
“The human body is very adaptable. Our bodies hide things very well, but unfortunately, that can be a blessing and a curse,” she said. “We keep pushing and pushing until the body can’t hide it anymore.”
Another possible player — weight gain. Along with working from home and staying home, many have noticed that they’ve packed on a few pounds. That, Wellman notes, can cause a variety of issues.
“It becomes more obvious when you gain some weight. Research shows that just one extra pound adds four additional pounds of stress on your joints,” she said.
But Wellman Family Healthcare can offer options for help with that as well. The practice creates customizable and physician-supervised weight loss programs.
“We hold their hand through the whole process to make it sure they’re on a sustainable plan long term,” Wellman said. “We’ve had patients who’ve lost 20 to 30 pounds. One of our biggest success stories was one woman, who with the supervision of her primary care provider, was able to get off her diabetes medication. Her blood sugar stabilized once she started making better food choices and starting losing weight. It truly goes far beyond losing weight rather gaining improved health for years to come.”
In addition to traditional weight loss guidance and chiropractic treatment, Wellman Family Healthcare also offers a number of innovative treatments for various issues. They provide spinal decompression for those suffering with spinal disc issues along with non-surgical knee options for those suffering with chronic knee pain and want to avoid surgery. “These are common conditions we see over and over. Expanding our services to help battle these issues has been life changing for many patients.” Dr. Jason Wellman adds.
“This non-surgical decompression creates a vacuum effect to the discs, pulling them back into their normal position, bringing fresh blood supply to promote healing. The treatment is very gentle and we even catch patients sleeping while they are having their therapy. Most patients say they can feel an immediate difference after their first treatment,” Wellman said.
The practice also offers a similar service to help patients who have knee issues, providing traction to alleviate pain.
“Knee pain can be debilitating. It hinders people from enjoying basic life activities such as walking through the grocery store or playing with their kids. There is nothing better than when a patient tells you they can enjoy life now that they are no longer in constant pain,” she said.
All of the pieces come together to create a holistic program that is offered to each patient.
Both Wellmans agree, “We make it a priority to listen to the needs of our patients and provide options for a variety of conditions. We always want to stay true to our principles of offering treatment beyond drugs and surgery when possible,” they said.
“We might not be the first doctors they call but regardless we do our best to offer hope for another solution. When we can offer hope then we know we’ve done our best.”