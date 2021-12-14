Functional medicine is about optimizing your health and quality of life in ways you never knew were possible. Conventional medicine is about treating disease once it has already appeared. Physical and Regenerative medicine focus on changing and improving the structure, pain, strength of our joints, muscles, tendons, and ligaments.
“When I went to school I knew there had to be a better way than the ‘pill for every ill’ style medicine that everyone counts on”, Dr. Jennifer Heller stated.
“I also knew ‘integrative medicine’ meant a more holistic, whole person approach. But when I learned about functional medicine — which is an evidence-based high-tech science driven approach to holistic medicine — I fell in love, and knew that there was no going back.”
“Since that time my mission at Heller Healthcare and Golden Isles Functional Medicine was to make not just physical medicine (chiropractic and rehab) available to everyone, but functional and regenerative medicine as well; because I believe we all deserve the best care possible and because I have seen how it changes lives. The integrative approach is the best approach” said Dr. Jen.
Here are the five reasons physical, functional and regenerative medicine are the only kind of health care you want, period.
1. It keeps you healthy instead of just keeping you alive.
Conventional medicine is effective at treating issues that are obviously physical in nature and that require immediate attention (like in emergency settings) – it’s a triage approach. Waiting for an emergency or severe symptoms to diagnose and treat advanced illness — has nothing to do with improving your health and quality of life today. Conventional medicine can also fall short when dealing with complex causes and/or where specialized/long-term attention is needed.
2. It’s personalized.
One size fits all, cookie cutter medicine no longer cuts it. Combining Physical, Functional and Regenerative medicine, using advanced testing in combination with the art of listening to your story, enables us to piece together a plan that is 100 percent tailored to you, your body and your life.
3. It’s always at the cutting edge of science.
In conventional medicine, it takes on average 18 years for new information to work its way into medical education. Functional medicine, however, is able to take advantage of new research in real time such as discoveries around how the microbiome — aka the bacteria in our bodies — impact our health, because it’s based on a paradigm of the body as an interconnected matrix, not a disconnected set of organ systems.
4. It makes you feel good.
The integrated approach gets to the root cause of pesky symptoms like insomnia, fatigue, pain, gas and bloating and skin rashes to eliminates them. It supports your body’s optimal function with natural vitamins minerals and herbs so that you need fewer drugs and procedures. It improves your quality of life, from energy and clarity to weight and immunity. It’s about helping you feel your best now and teeing you up for a long healthy life in the future.
5. It changes your life.
Functional and Physical medicine (which include chiropractic and physical therapy) teaches you how to listen to your body and tap into your health in ways you never forget. Ultimately how you live each day determines your health and quality of life.
Functional medicine is designed to teach you how to live well and to support you in maintaining that lifestyle despite the many toxic inputs and influences — chemicals in products and food, sedentary lifestyles, chronic stress — we are all exposed to in today’s world.
The reality is, we all get sick at some point. Functional medicine is designed to help prevent chronic debilitating illness like diabetes, heart disease and cancer that are the number one killers in modern society and to deal with temporary things, like viruses and bacterial infections, in a more natural way that does less long term harm to the body. It also supports you with the guidance and tools to handle the inevitable challenges in the best possible way, so you can live your best life.
“That’s why I started Heller Healthcare and Golden Isles Functional Medicine — a new hybrid model of health care that combines physical (chiropractic care and physical therapy), functional and regenerative medicine, creating an integrative approach that makes more sense for patients of all walks of life,” Dr. Jen said.
“We believe we have established the gold standard in care,” she added, “And our practitioners love helping our patients regain their quality of life and get back to doing the things they enjoy.”