Golden Isles potters have been busy bees lately. Not only have they prepared for their annual Empty Bowl charity slated for Nov. 6 and 7, they’ve also rolled out pieces for an upcoming pottery sale hosted by Glynn Visual Arts.
The annual fall event is taking place from 4 to 7 p.m today (Oct. 23) and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. tomorrow (Oct. 24) at Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island.
There will certainly be some familiar faces among the artisans. Some of the potters participating include Elizabeth Halderson, Marilyn Eigen, Hannah Roberts, Brandi Kennerly, Beth Foisy, Cheryl Lammons, Carolanne Ryan and Sorina Susnea.
And with those creatives also comes diversity in style.
“Visitors to the sale will see a wide range of pottery pieces, everything from coffee mugs, to beautiful jewelry to functional outdoor planters,” said Ann Marie Dalis, event organizer.
“Many of our potters, like Debbie Craig, have made their livelihood teaching and selling pottery to generations of Glynn County folks. For some, it is a hobby, others more of a vocation. I love it, because by manipulating the clay, I have so many creative possibilities.”
The arts hub located on St. Simons Island is hopeful for a healthy turn out at this sale, being that a similar event planned for spring had to be shelved due to the pandemic.
“(It) was not held this year because of COVID-19. The pottery studio members have been back in the studio since the end of May wearing masks and social distancing after a two-month hiatus. We have a great time making pottery,” Dalis said.
“Our two sales show our latest and best work and give the community and visitors an opportunity to buy pottery that is functional, dishwasher, microwave and oven safe and perfect for every occasion.”