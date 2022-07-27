What makes the perfect ice pop? Chris and Christina Gottilla, owners of Port City Pops, have their own thoughts on that.
Anyone who’s been to the last few First Fridays in downtown Brunswick has likely noticed the little white cart and umbrella posted up in front of Mox Shop. The business has been kind enough to let the pair park out front and sell their home-developed and handmade pops to passersby, which is representative of how the extremely welcoming business community in Brunswick as a whole has treated the fledgling venture.
The whole thing started with Chris and Christina sitting on the couch at home entertaining their kids. They’d been talking about starting a business from home, something to bring in a little more revenue.
“We wanted something that would contribute to the community, something that would be good for the community,” Christina said.
They’d been watching YouTube videos when one about making ice pops came up, which prompted them to ask “Why aren’t we doing that?”
At first, it didn’t seem like such a difficult thing. They started trials in their kitchen using cupcake pans substituting for proper ice pop molds.
“Our kitchen looked like a mad scientist chef’s laboratory,” Christina joked.
But they wanted to take it a little further than just freezing sweetened, colored water. That’s where Chris’ education in food science was able to shine. Getting the flavor right after freezing the pop isn’t as straightforward as one might assume.
Trial and error was the name of the game early on, however.
“One thing we learned is that things aren’t as sweet when you freeze them,” Chris said.
That was essential in the couple’s first big success — their strawberry pop, which is made with actual strawberries, with no additional flavor other than some sugar.
That’s an important part of the business model, is using real ingredients. For example, there’s nothing in the birthday cake ice pop that you wouldn’t find in a regular cake, down to the cake itself. Each birthday cake pop has a slice of pound cake in the center. Ditto for the banana pudding variety – it’s made with real bananas and vanilla wafers.
Chris said they had to have gone through a dozen or more batches before they finalized their first recipe that passed the ultimate test – their 3-year-old son.
“He’s our harshest critic,” Christina said. “He’ll tell us when he doesn’t want one of the popsicles.”
Christina’s favorite, the sweet tea-lemonade ice pop, came from the trial and error process. It didn’t have a solid food component going into it. That’s not to say it’s easier to make, Chris said, as they hand-squeeze the lemons.
Some didn’t quite make the cut. Coffee and praline-and-caramel pops didn’t take off the way more simple flavors did, which Chris said was a lesson in itself.
So what makes the perfect pop?
“It’s love,” Christina joked.
It’s not entirely wrong, though, said Chris. The flavors you love are what make the perfect pop. Simple flavors or ingredients most people have access to are both good runners-up, though, judging by the flavors that sell.
He and Christina look forward to trying many more flavors. They’re only just getting started, as they didn’t make their first successful pop until January. The cart’s first outing was in May.
Business has been brisk out in the general public at First Fridays, but the best part of the job has been private parties. Port City Pops’ real debut was at a garden party on St. Simons Island, at which the Gottillas made plenty of contacts and got some ideas — like informing patrons they can dip their pops in wine, a substitute for alcoholic ice pops. It’s the most common request, but not something they can legally sell. Since then, they’ve done a few birthday parties, school functions and some other public events in the city.
For anyone who wants to get an idea of how Port City Pops makes their treats, the Gottillas suggested trying one of their seasonal pops at home — the Georgia peach. Peaches won’t be in season much longer, and Christina said they’ll be rotating it out of their cart soon in favor of fall flavors like apple cider and pumpkin spice.
3-4 ripe (or semi-ripe) peaches, chopped
3/4 cup sugar (add less if peaches are very ripe)
Directions: Let chopped peaches sit in sugar in the fridge for up to two hours or overnight. Mash peaches using a blender or immersion blender until most of the larger pieces are broken down. Add water and pour into an ice pop mold. Freeze overnight and enjoy!