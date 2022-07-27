What makes the perfect ice pop? Chris and Christina Gottilla, owners of Port City Pops, have their own thoughts on that.

Anyone who’s been to the last few First Fridays in downtown Brunswick has likely noticed the little white cart and umbrella posted up in front of Mox Shop. The business has been kind enough to let the pair park out front and sell their home-developed and handmade pops to passersby, which is representative of how the extremely welcoming business community in Brunswick as a whole has treated the fledgling venture.

More from this section

Sunrise attraction at Gould's Inlet

Sunrise attraction at Gould's Inlet

The added parking at Gould’s Inlet has helped turn the once sparsely visited area into a destination for those wanting to watch the sunrise. In the winter, when the sun rises farther north, it’s a much better point to watch than beaches closer to the village where the sun comes up over trees…

Little St. Simons is home to a rare hibiscus

Little St. Simons is home to a rare hibiscus

A spellbindingly gorgeous chorus of marsh mallow hibiscus had an appointment to keep with dawn’s early light Friday, caring not diddly-squat about the humans who got stuck on the wrong side of the Hampton Point Marina’s closed entrance gate.