The looming threat of Tropical Storm Nicole put the kibosh on several activities planned for today and Friday. But PorchFest in Brunswick is not one of them.

The current weather forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures, topping out in the high 60s. Volunteers are on standby to clear any debris that may be leftover.

Fire chief: Symrise fire 'could have been worse'

