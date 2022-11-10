The looming threat of Tropical Storm Nicole put the kibosh on several activities planned for today and Friday. But PorchFest in Brunswick is not one of them.
The current weather forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures, topping out in the high 60s. Volunteers are on standby to clear any debris that may be leftover.
Last year, weather was also front and center, albeit for another reason. 2021’s PorchFest was held on a brisk fall day. Temperatures hovered in the low 60s, then shimmied down into the 50s.
But along the streets of downtown Brunswick, there was a palpable warmth. Gathered along the historic homes, throngs of friends, neighbors and even strangers huddled together. Hundreds of excited voices and hearty laughs mingled with guitar notes as they danced through the air.
It was peak PorchFest, a celebration of the city in all its fab, funky glory.
The event, which began locally in 2018, has always sought to bring all of these elements together — music and food, drinks and fellowship — to introduce more people to the eclectic vibe of the downtown district. And for those who call the area home, it’s a thrill to share.
That’s always been the case for Lance and Kate Sabbe. Owners of a historic home they’ve dubbed the “Sabbe Saloon,” the couple has been involved with PorchFest since it began.
“Both as porch hosts and serving on the planning committee,” Kate clarified.
“PorchFest is something we love because it’s a great opportunity to bring our community together and showcase its uniqueness and big heart to those outside of downtown. This event is an opportunity for people to meet and interact with their neighbors while enjoying great music, talented performers and delicious food. We love that it’s free, family-friendly and open for all to attend.”
And all of it will be returning this weekend. PorchFest Brunswick will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
As the name suggests, the porches will play a major part. The concept, which actually began in 2007 in Ithaca, New York, features musicians performing on various porches in neighborhoods. Locally, the event was sparked by Old Town residents Angie Young and Susan Bates, who is also the owner of downtown hotspot Tipsy McSway’s. They enlisted the help of their friends and neighbors who quickly hopped onboard. Their enthusiasm has continued to grow with each passing PorchFest.
This year, the Sabbes are playing host from noon to 1 p.m., with their porch featuring new grass acoustic music of Red18.
“Tacos will be served up by Schroeder’s Market, a new business soon to be opening their doors in downtown, and Forward Brunswick, a local nonprofit, will have a table sharing information about the exciting things that are happening in our community,” Kate said.
As excited as they are for the day itself, the Sabbes hope it will have an impact beyond the one-day soiree.
“We not only look forward to hosting our little bit of the event, we look forward to showcasing some of the amazing things that are happening in our community as well,” she said. “We’re honored to be able to play a small part of this incredible event. Downtown is a very special place, consisting of an eclectic mix of people with a diverse background of cultures, ages, interests and more, just like the variety of incredible music and performers that will be available this year at PorchFest.”
From the homeowners to committee members to the performers themselves, there are hundreds of fingerprints on this event. And every one who has left their mark seems to believe in this year’s theme — Gnome Place Like Home — a title that will likely lead to many donning gnome-style hats throughout the day.
For Dr. Jason Umfress, the good times represent the best of downtown. As a resident who is serving as PorchFest committee chair, Umfress is always eager to share this magic.
And committee members, as well as city staff, have stepped up to make sure downtown puts its best foot forward.
“The city has done a remarkable job helping get the Old Town neighborhood looking great for the event. Tropical Storm Nicole may leave some debris behind, but in the classic SoGlo spirit, we’ll jump in and help tidy things back up for a beautiful day on Sunday,” he said.
In Umfress’ opinion, PorchFest is the best day in Brunswick. And that’s not only due to the music, food and drinks. Rather, it’s about honoring all of the elements that make this historic port city so special.
“It truly is a celebration of all things that make our community unique, from the beautiful architecture of the homes and porches, to the talent of our local and regional performers, to the sense of community you get from just being at the event,” he said. “With over 60 performances throughout the day, you are guaranteed to find something that helps you find your vibe. This day is special.”
That’s particularly true for the residents there. Over the years, PorchFest has not only served up a heaping helping of fun but it’s offered as a public relations campaign of sorts, allowing guests to see what the area is like for themselves.
“Downtown Brunswick has fought a bit of a negative stigma for a number of years. Only recently have those who didn’t live, work, or play here seen the beauty and uniqueness of this community. People are buying into our quirky and eclectic downtown vibe, and I like to think PorchFest has had a tiny little part in that,” he said.
“Downtown residents love where we live, and we are proud to show it off. We welcome the opportunity for the community to come see the work we’ve put into making this area home.”