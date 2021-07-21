This weekend, a pop-up market will occur in front of Barrier Island Brewing, 1226 Ocean Blvd., St. Simons Island, featuring live music and several local artisans vending their work.
The event will be from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and will consist of 10 different vendors selling various goods including jewelry, clothing, paintings and fresh flower arrangements.
Event organizer Deborah Kilroy said she is excited about the event because it lets her showcase local artists and promotes their work.
“We are really all about supporting local and small businesses, and this was the perfect way to do that. The owner of the brewery was so kind as to host this for us, and they are all about supporting local and small businesses too,” Kilroy said. “It is just the perfect way to help out some local artists and get the word out about them, as well as bring the community together.”
She said she is glad to organize a market because it is one of her favorite kinds of events as a small business owner herself. As a former employee at Barrier Island Brewing, she said she appreciates the ability to combine a passion of hers with one of her favorite local spots.
Kilroy added that she is proud of her efforts in organizing the event because she can help her peers grow their small businesses as well.
“I just really love doing markets, and I am excited that I am able to put this one together because a lot of the vendors that we have are friends of mine or people that I know that are all trying to sell their work and handmade goods.”
She said she has seen growth in her small business throughout the pandemic and hopes that momentum continues.
Kilroy is confident the market will allow locals to get out and try something a little different than the typical shopping experience, she said.
“I think it will be a really good way to get out of the house, and I think through COVID and everything, everyone has realized how important it is to support small businesses, and a lot of small businesses have grown through that,” she said. “I think art markets are an excellent way to support small businesses because you get to see what is out there, things you don’t normally see.”
Kilroy said she looks forward to every chance to display her work and added that opportunities such as the pop-up market are essential to the success of small businesses that are just starting out.
Morgan Scott, manager of Barrier Island Brewing, said they are thrilled about the event because it is a unique activity for people on the island with a good cause.
“We like to reach out to the community and feature arts and craft people. We have a lot of unique and local work displayed in our restaurant, so the pop-up market is a great way to showcase that,” she said. “If it takes off and does well, we would love to do more events like it.”