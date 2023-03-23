Nearly 60 years after Albert Fendig first set foot on Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, plein air artists will paint its historic house, buildings and ancient oaks Saturday. It’s an event which began 12 years ago to honor the retired trustee of the state historic site.
More than 40 artists are registered for Saturday’s 11th Albert’s Plein Air Affair at what is now Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation State Historic Site. Most of the painters will gather around Ophelia Dent’s 18th Century plantation house or at good vantage points to capture the huge live oaks around it.
During his first visit in 1964 as a new lawyer meeting with Miss Ophelia Dent, Fendig sat on the porch and drank some tea he believes among the worst he ever tasted. With his dedication to history and the preservation of historic sites, Fendig served as the site’s trustee ever since Dent left the house and grounds of her former dairy farm to the state when she died in 1973.
Seeking to honor Fendig around the time of his retirement as trustee, plein air seemed a fitting event for a man who started painting at 12 years old.
George Netherton, an artist and one of the organizers, says Saturday’s Plein Air Affair would have been the 12th had it not been for the COVID-19 epidemic which imposed a hiatus on anything that drew crowds.
“It started out as an event to honor Albert Fendig,’’ and it remains so, Netherton said, but it’s become something more for the plein air artists who have come from nearby and also from Atlanta, Savannah, Jacksonville and St. Augustine.
“The artists seem to love it,’’ Netherton said. “It’s a day of camaraderie and fun for the artists.”
The artists will paint from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Many are done before noon, but some stop for lunch and go back to their easels afterward to finish, he said.
Netherton said there isn’t any particular subject that has emerged as a favorite of the painters.
“There’s a lot to paint. Some paint the house, the trees overlooking the marsh, the old car, the old tractors,’’ he said. “I would say it’s mostly something with the old house in it.”
Many favor the barn and former slave cabin left from Howyl’s days as a rice plantation.
Park Manager Bill Giles said the 2022 version was the largest and most elaborate thus far since it celebrated the 10th year.
Giles said there’s always a lot of interest in the Plein Air Affair perhaps because the artists like to watch other work rather than painting alone. They usually have some park visitors looking over their shoulders.
Netherton said that’s a good thing because the goal is to also raise awareness and bring people to the park.
Many of the artists take their paintings home, frame them and send them back to be included in a traveling exhibit.
It’s hard to see all the paintings on the day of the event, but the traveling exhibit provides several other chances.
The exhibit will spend May at the Horton Gallery at Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick, June and July at the Old Jail Art Gallery in Darien.
In August, it will move to the the welcome center on St. Simons Island.
Then, come September, the paintings will go back to Hofwyl where the artists can pick them up if they haven’t sold during the traveling exhibition, Netherton said.
The artists pay $30 for the privilege of painting and general admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and $5 for youth.
Hofwyl-Broadfield is at 5556 U.S. 17 North and is about a mile east of Exit 42 off Interstate 95.
For more information call the park at 912-264-7333.