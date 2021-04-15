When artist set up their easels Saturday at Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation for the annual Albert’s Plein Air Affair, the namesake artist will be there but may not pick up a brush.
That’s because Albert Fendig, the retired lawyer who served as the state historic site’s trustee for four decades, says he spent more time talking than painting in past years.
“I’ll be there,’’ he said, but experience tells him he may not have a painting to show for it at the end of the day.
The last time he tried in 2019, he was determined to paint but friends, other painters and other visitors stopped by and he didn’t get much accomplished. He’s not complaining because of the good effect that event has on park visitation.
Fellow plein air painter George Netherton, whom Fendig describes as “the greatest artist I’ve ever known,” organized Albert’s Plein Air Affair in 2013 with Jeanne Earl McConnell, a longtime board member, and the Friends of Hofwyl-Broadfield.
“We’ve had as many as 50 or 60 artists,’’ Fendig said. “They’ve done a great job of bringing people out there at the perfect time of year.”
It not only draws plein air artists, it attracts a lot of visitors for the day.
“Everyone enjoys it. If they’re not artists they go around, watch the artists and tell them what they’re doing wrong,’’ Fendig joked.
His connection to Hofwyl goes back more than 50 years when, as a young lawyer in his his father’s firm, he went out to meet with their client, Ophelia Dent, who had operated it as a dairy farm since before the Great Depression. Miss Ophelia wanted to leave her farm to the state, and the Fendigs handled the legal side of it and became trustees in succession at what was to become Hofwyl-Broadfield State Historic Site.
Before the first Plein Air Affair, Albert Fendig had retired as trustee and appointed Gordon Strother to replace him. Fendig has also retired from his practice and he and his wife, Joyce, moved from their big house overlooking the marsh on St. Simons’ west side to Marsh’s Edge.
“When we came to Marsh’s Edge a year ago, they gave me an art studio,’’ he said. He still paints and has finished about a dozen paintings this year. The Fendigs’ house, which comes with a lot of acreage, is on the market.
“If it doesn’t sell, we’re going to turn it into an art museum,’’ he said.
As good as the view is there, his new house looks out over a lake and ospreys come roost on the balcony, he said.
“I’ve painted Mr. Osprey twice,’’ he said.
Among his recent paintings is an 1880 ship coming into St. Simons Sound toward Gascoigne Bluff and headed for the lumber mills that were there at the time. That he painted a subject from long ago is no surprise since he loves history. It was Fendig who created the Coastal Georgia Historical Society in 1965 mainly out of concern that a repository was needed for local historical records that were being lost.
He spoke of all the records dumped at the time in one of the few basements in Glynn County, the one under the old courthouse. He worried they would disappear a page at a time because, he said, “In those days it was easier to tear out a page than make a copy.”
The historical society has thrived and now has in its charge the St. Simons lighthouse and keeper’s cottage, the Alfred W. Jones Heritage Center and the Home Front Museum at the former Coast Guard Station on East Beach.
Forty years ago, he founded Friends of Hofwyl, which, he called “a very vibrant group.”
Fendig said the Plein Air Affair brings new people to Hofwyl on the day of the event and beyond.
“It’s been so good for Hofwyl. These paintings that are done at Hofwyl go on a traveling show. That has spread Hofwyl’s story to surrounding areas,’’ he said.
Paintings in the voluntary show will hang in May at the Horton Gallery at Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital; June and July at the McIntosh Art Association in Darien; August at the Golden Isles Welcome Center on St. Simons Island; and September at the Hofwyl-Broadfield Auditorium. Artists who choose to display their works in the traveling show may pick them up at Hofwyl at the end of the tour.
The public is invited to the plein air event to watch or to commission an artist for a painting.
Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for those 62 and older, $5 for those 6-17 and free for those 5 and younger.
The historic site is located at 5556 U.S. Highway 17 North at the intersection of U.S. 17 and Georgia 99, one mile east of Exit 42 off Interstate 95.
For more information, call 912-264-7333 or visit the website www.gastateparks.org/hofwylbroadfieldplantation.