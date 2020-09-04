The coronavirus caused the cancellation of Albert’s 8th Annual Plein Air Affair at Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation in March, but there is still a traveling exhibit that is open through September at the Old Jail Art Center and Museum in Darien.
Named for former Hofwyl trustee Albert Fendig, himself a plein air artist, paintings from earlier events have been on display at the welcome center off Interstate 95 north of the Golden Isles Parkway Exit.
That exhibit of 25 paintings produced by plein air artists from around the region will be on display at the Old Jail through September, Friends of Hofwyl said.
“We promised Albert we would do a display at the welcome center,’’ said Liz DeMato of Friends of Hofwyl. Between 40 and 50 artists usually paint at Hofwyl in March but this year it coincided with the early days of the shutdown for the virus.
Their works feature the vistas across the rice fields, the huge oaks, the 150-year-old plantation house, other historic buildings and old farm equipment.
The artists worked with a variety of media including oil, watercolor, pastel and others.
Each painting is titled and has the artist’s name and price of the painting should anyone wish to buy it. The traveling exhibit was selected from paintings on permanent display at Hofwyl.
The Old Jail is at 404 North Way, or U.S. 17, in Darien, and is open from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
Holfwyl-Broadfield Plantation State Historic Site is off U.S. 17 just south of the Glynn-McIntosh county line and a mile east of Exit 42 off I-95.
It is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. For more information on the exhibit, call 912-437-7711.
For more information about the Friends of Hofwyl-Broadfield, call George Netherton at 678-778-8889.