When Golden Isles Arts and Humanities (GIAH) first unveiled PlayReaders in 2015, the organizers couldn’t have predicted how the helpful the program would be six years later.
The concept was simple enough, just a group of locals gathering to explore various play texts. From Shakespeare to Isben, there was a wide variety in the stories that made the cut, offering something for everyone. As the 2020 series rolled around, it proved to be one of the few initiatives that could easily be transferred to a digital format.
“Reading is a solitary activity so social distancing is easy. Last year, we moved are discussion to Zoom because of COVID and are continuing that,” Heather Heath, executive director of GIAH, said.
As PlayReaders moved online, it garnered more attention, even beyond the bounds of Glynn County. Heath said folks signed on from various states to take part. Many of those, she notes, were part-time area residents.
“It has really turned out to be a good thing because we have people from all over the country joining in — many of our regulars are snowbirds and they weren’t able to participate when the returned home. Now, anyone can join in the discussion,” Heath said.
Regardless of the way the plays are shared, the appeal has remained the same. Heath feels that, for many, the only exposure to these literary works comes in high school with perhaps a taste in college. And what is offered is fairly limited.
“I think people enjoy it for several reasons: Most folks haven’t ever really read a play (except maybe Shakespeare in high school) and so it’s a new experience. They also begin to see how theatre works … how something goes from the page to the stage,” she said.
“And plays like all literature are stories that, if they are well-written, usually encompass universal themes which always makes for great discussion.”
For this year’s PlayReaders series, eight plays have been chosen. The first is Henrik Isben’s “An Enemy of the People,” which will be shared via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 28. The next follow at the same time. Those will be “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” is Oct. 26. “The School of Scandal” is set for Nov. 16; then “King Lear,” on Jan. 25; “Come and Go,” Feb. 22; “The Seagull” March 22; “God of Carnage” April 26; and then “Death of a Salesman,” May 24.
Heath says the eclectic group of titles were suggested by the previous group.
“We always ask our PlayReaders group to suggest plays that they may want to have the group discuss; several of the selections this year — ‘Cuckoo’s Nest,’ ‘King Lear’ — are from those suggestions,” she said.
“We also like to look at plays that may be relevant to issues in our own community or in the world like Ibsen’s ‘Enemy of the People’ or that tie into some of our other programs, like The Big Read.”
Joining the group is easy enough. Heath says that interested parties just need to give them a call or shoot over an email.
“It will also be shared on our social media as well. I love talking about theatre since that’s what I’ve done most of my life and I still gain new perspective and ideas about staging a show from these discussions. I encourage anyone to join in,” she said.
To join PlayReaders, call 912-264-6934 or email info@goldenislesarts.org.