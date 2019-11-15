Hamlet opined — “the play’s the thing!” Of course, that was 1599. A few things have changed since Shakespeare’s time, but one that has not — plays are still (to use the parlance of our times) “a thing.”
Heather Heath, executive director of Golden Isles Arts and Humanities, and local lit teacher Kathleen McKenzie have teamed up to make sure that people were aware — that’s how the adult book club PlayReaders was born.
“It started about four years ago as we were looking for ways to expand our educational offerings to adults; Golden Isles Arts & Humanities offers many Arts Education activities for youth, but few for adults. We knew folks around here enjoyed participating in book clubs and book discussions from our experience with the NEA Big Read and thought ‘Hey, why not read and discuss plays?,’” Heath said.
“Our thought was that not many people pick up a script to read unless they are involved in some type of performance, but theatre is great literature. And discussing how things go from page to stage would hopefully also encourage people to attend a live performance as well.”
The group has already started exploring texts. On Oct. 29, it met to dive into “You Can’t Take it With You” by Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman. Next up will be “Doubt, A Parable” by John Patrick Shanley, which will be discussed Tuesday. McKenzie, a literature teacher at Brunswick High School and longtime theatre fan, will lead the discussion.
“In a world that has become so busy, people neglect those epiphanic moments that occur while taking time to discuss the arts, PlayReaders offers like-minded individuals the opportunity to create a community of ‘aha!’ moments,” McKenzie said.
Going forward, it will continue to explore award-winning comedies and dramas that generate discussions.
The remaining schedule includes “The Importance of Being Earnest” by Oscar Wilde, which will be read Jan. 28; “Long Day’s Journey Into Night” by Eugene O’Neil, Feb. 25; “Private Lives” by Noel Coward on March 31 and “Brighton Beach Memoirs” by Neil Simon, April 28.
The discussions start at 6:30 p.m. at Jumbo South, 1215 Newcastle St. next door to St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store in downtown Brunswick.
Reservations are requested. Plays can be checked out from the local library or purchased.
If texts are unavailable or to make a reservation, contact Golden Isles Arts & Humanities at info@goldenislesarts.org or by calling 912-262-6934.