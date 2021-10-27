For Moondoggy’s Pizza, the Georgia-Florida game is like a hurricane.
“Some of the hurricane days have been our biggest days,’’ said Renesha Reynolds, who owns the pizza and wings restaurant with Brandy Johns.
They figure it may be because they are sometimes the only ones open when the others are shutting down as the forecast gets worse.
Maybe so, but they’re sort of out there at the tricky intersection of Canal Road and Glynco Parkway. The restaurant opened at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center’s back gate before Sam’s Club opened off the Golden Isles Parkway, and restaurants sprang up like a good pizza ingredient, mushrooms.
They expect to be very busy this weekend as sports fans crowd into their favorite seats in front of their favorite TV screens and order their favorite drinks.
But there will be plenty of take-out orders as people host parties and come seeking pizza and wings, the American standard for game day food. Johns said its best to order in catering quantities, which often come in increments of 10, such as pasta servings and wings. The cost is less in catering quantities, Johns noted.
Chicken wings are always extremely popularity, and its best to order various flavors, including natural, buffalo, teriyaki and Old Bay. It’s wise to avoid serving only scorching hot wings because not everyone can handle the heat. Those who like them hot can also enjoy the mild ones, they said.
Some years are bigger for tailgating than others, and it’s hard to predict until the orders start coming in.
“If I had 20 people, I would probably get one baked ziti, it comes with bread sticks, and 10 wings, mixed,’’ Johns said.
And it’s always good to find out the diet limitations of guests and prepare, such as some meatballs perhaps for those who can’t (or won’t) each wheat flour pizza crusts.
“Cauliflower crust ... that’s a big deal lately,’’ Johns said.
For those who want to order a stack of pizzas, the usual pepperoni or sausage and mushroom are safe bets, but Moondoggy’s has some signature recipes such as the popular Dirty Bird with buffalo chicken, bacon, blue cheese and an alfredo base.
In the “eight, wonderful years” they’ve owned Moondoggy’s, they’ve seen tastes change and business rise and fall like a football team’s fortunes. Until they bought it, the restaurant had sat and empty for years, and it was certainly a risk, the women agreed.
“It was risky being away from everything,’’ Johns said.
But having always worked in the service industry, Reynolds said she thought they could make it work, and they have, partly because of a loyal following.
They have people they call “regular regulars,’’ who come every day to ensure they get their seats. They usually order the same things.
The staffing shortage has sometimes made it hard to fill orders especially quickly, so people who want to order for home and tailgate parties should order early.
“Otherwise, they’re going to have to wait an hour and a half,’’ Johns said.
Many businesses on St. Simons say Georgia-Florida makes their year, it’s not Moondoggy’s busiest day though.
That would come in July, when Reynolds and Johns celebrate with an anniversary party with a dunking booth for charity, music, and of course, all their “regular regulars.”