Sean Clarke has been writing music for as long as he can remember. And luckily, the well has never run dry.
The Waycross native has penned countless tunes while he serves as the frontman for area favorite, The PineBox Dwellers. It started seven years ago with Clark on vocals and acoustic guitar, Jesse Herrin on bass and Connor Griffin on the cajon, a Latin percussion instrument (or for the Dwellers, a “pine box”) vocals.
Jody Perritt recently joined the mix with a harmonica and lap steel guitar. Two other Dwellers frequently turn-up for performances are guitarist John Pope and drummer Lee O’Neal.
Over the years and various lineups, the band has cultivated a broody, folksy feel that is unlike other area sounds.
“We call it ‘swampadelic,’” Clark said with a laugh. “Everyone asks us what our sound is ... so that’s what we’ve come up with. But our roots are all over the place — classic rock, early country and folk music.”
Recently, the band entertained a massive crowd as the closing performers at PorchFest. Thousands gathered around Brunswick Manor to hear the group, which was thrilling.
“We had a blast at PorchFest. I think the good thing about us is that don’t have a full drum set so we can get quieter but also have a big sound which is important (for settings like PorchFest),” Clark said.
The Dwellers travel throughout the region, serving up their particular brew of jams. But they have also managed to get into the studio, recently completing their second album.
“We’ve been working on it since the beginning of the year with Caution Light Media out of Waycross. He’s a really good friend of ours and knows what kind of sound we’re going for,” Clark said.
Clark wrote all of the songs, some with help from his bandmates. The result is “Desperate Days and Longing Nights,” an earthy blend of rock and acoustic.
“I think it captures what we do in our shows. John is rocking on the guitar and Jody is on his lap steel ... there are a few slow songs but mostly it’s pretty upbeat,” he said.
Right before Halloween, the Dwellers released three new songs on streaming services. It served as a good preview ahead of their official album drop, which will go down tomorrow. And the band is looking to celebrate with their friends and fans. To that end, they’re hosting an album release party starting at 5 p.m. at Village Creek Landing.
“The band starts playing at 6 p.m., and we go until 9. We will have CDs for sale and food and drinks,” Clark said. “It’s going to be a good time. We’ve been working really hard and now we’re ready to party.”
They are excited to celebrate with their fan base, a devoted group of music lovers whose votes capitulated the band to Georgia Country Band of the Year in 2018.
“We have the best fans ever. They always show up and come out for us. I don’t know what we did to deserve it but we’re grateful. We are looking forward to celebrating with them,” he said.