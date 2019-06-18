Physical therapist shares patients' journey

Angela Haigh has always been a sporty gal. The Brunswick resident grew up excelling at sports and carried that passion into her adult life. “I still referee games today,” she said.
Of course, with all that activity, injuries become a bit inevitable. For Haigh, it was her feet that bore the brunt of it. “I played a lot of ball back in my high school and college days. It’s taken a toll on my feet,” she said. “I developed a lot of arthritis.”
That pain led her to start exploring options for relief. Luckily, Haigh works at the right place — Heller Healthcare.
The facility, located at 208 Scranton Connector in Brunswick, offers an integrative approach to healthcare, including classic comprehensive treatments, as well as chiropractic care, physical therapy, occupational therapy and massage, coupled with cutting edge treatments like stem cell therapy.
“I actually first came here as a patient,” said Haigh. “I’ve been a physical therapist for 29 years. I started talking with (owner) Dr. Jen (Heller) and she offered me a position. So, I started (working) at (Heller Healthcare) the first of the year. I also work full-time with school system.”
Haigh’s experience puts her in a unique position to understand her patients. On the one hand, she has decades of training as a therapist; on the other, she knows firsthand what it is like to live with pain. With this knowledge, her daily interactions allow her to give back to others.
“It’s nice to make a positive impact on patients and help them decrease their pain and improve their function. I actually got into sports medicine first because I was very into sports ... and getting hurt,” she said with a laugh.
Haigh’s ability to relate to patients has certainly helped make her job easier. And recently she underwent a procedure that many of her patients have experienced — stem cell therapy.
While Haigh had a similar procedure many years ago, this time she was able to receive treatment at her office.
“I had stem cell injections before and it worked awesome, so when a different joint started hurting, I decided to try it again,” she said.
At Heller Healthcare, the cells used are Human Umbilical Cord Tissue (HUCT) cells, which are derived from the consented, donated umbilical cords from healthy mothers who birthed healthy babies. The amount of stem cells from a newborn’s umbilical cord are a million times greater and the cells and thousands of times more potent than stem cells taken from an aged body. This also makes it a less-invasive treatment with fewer steps since your own stem cells are not harvested from one’s own body.
Decreasing the amount of processes causes HUCT stem cell therapy injections to be vastly more affordable. It is a quick, painless, outpatient procedure performed in Heller Healthcare’s office. The stem cells are injected into the patient’s problem area(s) and within 20 hours those cells will have attached to the inflamed and degenerated tissue, doubled, and already started the process of regenerative medicine.
This is a much shorter doubling time than if adult stem cells were to be injected.
This doubling process of every 20 hours continues for three months to change and regenerate the joints, arthritis, and tissue until new, healthy tissue has formed and replaced the old, degenerated tissue.
Haigh’s injection was a simple, in-office procedure that was relatively painless.
“She (the nurse) uses cold spray right before so that helps a lot. There is some discomfort but it is not as painful as you would think it would be.” she said. “Afterward, I walked out of the office and just took it easy for a few days to let the stem cells replicate and do their job.”
“This (stem cell therapy) is such a nice alternative to surgery. You always want to avoid surgery whenever you can. So, whether it’s through different holistic treatment methods — stem cell, physical therapy — it’s nice to have that option,” Haigh said.
Each day brings Haigh better results and a step closer to an entirely pain-free life. That allows her to get back to living — as well as offering compassionate care to her own patients, and sharing her experience to help them experience similar results.
Haigh’s patients are certainly grateful for that and the treatment they receive. “The patients love us. They really do,” she boasting about the Heller Healthcare team.