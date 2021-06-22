Stephanie Fleming had a vision. She wanted to use her three decades of expertise as a phlebotomist to better serve residents of the Golden Isles.
So a little over a year ago, Fleming started exploring options to bring a mobile blood collection service to life.
“I’ve been with one company for more than 25 years but I wanted to branch out on my own,” she said. “I have wanted to do it for a few years. But I wasn’t sure how. So I spoke with an ex-coworker who did it elsewhere and she told me to make sure to do a lot of research. That’s where I started.”
Fleming put in a great deal of time reviewing her options. Then, the coronavirus pandemic hit the nation. It became clear that a mobile collection service was critically important.
In the early days of the outbreak, separation and distance were key. And no one was looking to spend hours in a confined office waiting for lab work. That’s when Fleming decided to start offering her innovative, concierge service — Eazy Touch Mobile LLC.
“Certainly, with elderly people during those early days, they didn’t want to go sit in an office, so I thought, why not go to them?,” she said.
Even with the vaccination rates rising and the pandemic waning, the need has not decreased. There are dozens of reasons a person might need the convenience of a mobile blood collection unit.
“It’s about convenience. People don’t want to have to sit and wait in the lab 30 minutes, an hour or more,” she said. “And it’s also about the privacy and ability to be in your own space, whether that’s at your home or at your office.”
The process is seamless and simple. Once lab work has been ordered, a client only need notify Fleming 24 hours in advance. They then select at time to meet at a location of the client’s choosing. She draws the blood and delivers it directly to the client’s preferred lab.
Fleming says many of her clients have issues with transportation or are homebound, which makes even getting to a lab a challenge.
“For people who aren’t able to get out or if they have children at home, it’s really convenient not to have to leave to sit in a lab,” she said.
In addition to offering concierge phlebotomy services and lab deliveries, Fleming also provides a host of other services.
“I’m certified to do drug screens and I’m certified as a drug screen trainer,” she said.
She can perform specimen pickup and delivery and functional blood chemistry analysis. Fleming can also provide gender reveals for expectant parents after eight weeks of gestation. All of services provided are HIPPA compliant.
While Eazy Touch Mobile offers flexible and customized care to private clients, Fleming has also partnered with a number of healthcare facilities to fulfill their needs.
The company is looking to engage in partnerships with hospitals, physician’s offices, nursing homes, private and public businesses, government agencies, assisted living and correctional facilities.
“I can really go anywhere that the services are needed,” she said.
It’s been a rewarding journey for Fleming. Not only is she able to fill provide convenience and peace of mind to her clients, she also takes pride in being able to offer care to her hometown.
“I was born in Brunswick. I went to elementary and some of high school here but finished in New York. After I had my first son, I knew I wanted to move home so we came back here,” she said with a smile.