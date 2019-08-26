Albert D. McAlister of St. Simons Island has been named to a four-year term on the Clemson University Foundation board of directors. McAlister has a degree from the University of Virginia and is an attorney with McAlister & McAlister PA, although he is not currently practicing law.
His father, P.W. McAlister, was a Clemson Life trustee. He has supported several Clemson societies, including the Thomas Green Clemson Society, Richard W. Simpson Society, John C. Calhoun Society and Anna Calhoun Clemson Society. McAlister also served on the President’s Advisory Board, the Shaw Group board of directors, Bernard LLC board of directors and the South Carolina Bar Association board of governors, among other groups.