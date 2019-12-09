Mercer University’s Board of Trustees recently elected Dr. Stanley Jones, pediatrician at The Pediatric Center in Jesup, to serve a five-year term on the governing body.

Jones is a 1992 graduate of Mercer’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and 1996 graduate of Mercer University School of Medicine.

Also joining the board for new five-year terms are Nathan Deal of Demorest; Heather Darden of Atlanta; Gene Gabbard of Cary, North Carolina; Kevin Head of Roswell; Yvette Miller of Atlanta; James Thomas Jr. of Arlington, Virginia; Marc Treadwell of Forsyth; and Bradley Turner of Columbus.

More from this section

Messiah to mark 40th year

Messiah to mark 40th year

For the last 25 years, Rhonda Hambright’s November calendar has looked fairly similar. Each week, there’s notes allotting time for “Messiah” practice.

+6
Parades set to welcome Christmas season

Parades set to welcome Christmas season

The most wonderful time of the year has arrived in the Isles. And soon — as in Saturday soon — the Jolly Old Elf will be popping up around the Isles in anticipation of Christmas’ impending arrival.

+2
Eats and drinks for a good cause at Holiday BEDlam

Eats and drinks for a good cause at Holiday BEDlam

Over the past seven years, Rees Carroll has been a busy guy — and for a very noble cause. He started a nonprofit called Operation Bed Spread, and since 2012, the group has distributed nearly 1,000 beds to local children in need.

Treatment restores patient's outlook on life

Treatment restores patient's outlook on life

Geraldine White-Jones is one tough cookie. As a single mother playing all roles in life, she worked to be entirely self-sufficient. Taking care of her family and kids, working a full-time job, doing maintenance work as well as plumbing and painting all by herself, she has never stopped to rest.