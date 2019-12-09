Mercer University’s Board of Trustees recently elected Dr. Stanley Jones, pediatrician at The Pediatric Center in Jesup, to serve a five-year term on the governing body.
Jones is a 1992 graduate of Mercer’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and 1996 graduate of Mercer University School of Medicine.
Also joining the board for new five-year terms are Nathan Deal of Demorest; Heather Darden of Atlanta; Gene Gabbard of Cary, North Carolina; Kevin Head of Roswell; Yvette Miller of Atlanta; James Thomas Jr. of Arlington, Virginia; Marc Treadwell of Forsyth; and Bradley Turner of Columbus.