Phil Morrison has been getting back in the groove lately. Like many, the local musician has had to find his footing again after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Things are starting to get back to normal. I’ve been playing up in Savannah quite a bit. There’s a Cuban restaurant there I play at and I’ve been working with the Savannah Jazz Society for a concert on Feb. 19,” Morrison said.

More from this section

Firefighters get hands-on training

Firefighters get hands-on training

Monday was an unusually warm day for late January as Glynn County firefighters trained on extinguishing a simulated house fire, but Fire Chief Vincent DiCristofalo said that just makes it more real.