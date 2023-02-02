Phil Morrison has been getting back in the groove lately. Like many, the local musician has had to find his footing again after the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Things are starting to get back to normal. I’ve been playing up in Savannah quite a bit. There’s a Cuban restaurant there I play at and I’ve been working with the Savannah Jazz Society for a concert on Feb. 19,” Morrison said.
He’s also preparing for a show closer to home. Morrison will be making an appearance as the Phil Morrison-Ken Trimmins Jazz Collective for a concert at 3 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. The concert will feature a number of jazz standards and original compositions, while also giving a nod to Black History Month.
Morrison is looking forward to getting back on the stage there for the Golden Isles Arts and Humanities program.
“It’s always great to perform for Heather (Heath). She’s a sweetheart and has always been a supporter of mine and of jazz. This one will be a little unique because we will have some original tunes honoring a lot of Black heroes like Maya Angelou, Martin Luther King Jr. and we will also be paying homage to Ebo Landing,” he said.
“For that, we’ll also have another unique element in the form of a special guest, Masud Olufani, who is an artist, sculptor, actor, Morehouse graduate and prominent spokesperson for racial and social justice. He’s also a dynamic speaker and will be giving a short talk about Ebo Landing and its history before the tune.”
While Morrison is a well-known figure, widely celebrated for his international flavor as much as his music, his co-performer — Ken Trimmins — may be less familiar. The musician holds a master of music in classical trumpet performance degree from Mercer University, and doctorate in music in classical trumpet performance degree from Florida State University. He is a veteran of the United States Air Force, where he spent 23 years serving as a musical ambassador around the world, garnering recognition as a jazz and commercial trumpet player and band leader. Trimmins currently serves as the concert band director and an assistant professor at Albany State University. As a soloist, he has performed in numerous jazz venues.
For this performance, Morrison and Trimmins will be joined by a quartet of accomplished musicians, including pianist Joe Watts; saxophonist Jody Espina; Clyde Conner, drummer; and percussionist Ekendra Das.
Advance tickets for Golden Isles Arts & Humanities members are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors. Advance tickets for nonmembers are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors (age 65 and up). Prices increase by $5 if tickets are purchased the day of the show. The cost for students (with ID) is always $5 each. To purchase advance tickets, visit goldenislesarts.org, or the Ritz Theatre box office, 1530 Newcastle St., Brunswick. It is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday. For details, call 912-262-6934 or visit goldenislesarts.org.
Symphony to host
world-class violist
In addition to smooth jazz going on downtown, there will be other opportunities to take in a variety of musical stylings. Case in point, the Coastal Symphony of Georgia’s first performance of 2023. This concert will be held at 8 p.m. Feb. 6 at Wesley United Methodist Church at Frederica, 6520 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. While the symphony has performed at the church in the past, it’s a unique way to begin this year’s program.
Selections will include “Simple Symphony,” by Benjamin Britten; “Samarthana for Viola and Orchestra” by Johan Hugosson; “Fratres for Viola, Percussion and Strings,” by Arvo Part; and “Symphony No. 40,” by Mozart.
The evening will also host a special guest in the form of violist Brett Deubner. He is a highly sought after soloist who has performed with more than 70 orchestras on five continents.
Deubner will share his talents on the Hugosson and Pärt pieces. Tickets to the performance are $50 per adult. Student tickets are $15. They are available at coastalsymphonyofgeorgia.org.
Island Concert
Association hosting free shows
Local nonprofit the Island Concert Association is gearing up for its February festival. That means, they will treat the community to multiple free concerts throughout the month.
It will begin with Ukrainian pianist Anna Bobolubova, who has won five international piano competitions including the New York Chopin Competition. She will perform at 7 p.m. Feb. 7 at at St. Simons Presbyterian Church, 205 Kings Way, St. Simons Island.
On Feb. 14, violist Kayla Williams, a master’s student at the Juilliard School in New York City, will play accompanied by pianist Chris McCarthy. They will share bluegrass and jazz, as well as classical viola pieces. The Seipp/Sheets Duo (organ and trumpet) will take to the stage on Feb. 21. Arkai Music will round out the month, performing Feb. 28. It will feature violinist Jonathan Miron, Philip Sheegog, cellist and percussionist Jeremy Smith.
All of the concerts will be held at 7 p.m. at St. Simons Presbyterian. They are free and open to all.
Golden Isles Live show set for Feb. 24
The beat goes on throughout the month, with Golden Isles Live! hosting its Divas3 show. Slated for 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at Wesley United Methodist Church on St. Simons Island. The concert will feature three female vocalists who will perform selections made famous by legendary ladies.
Covers will include music from the 1960s to the 1990s featuring songs by Aretha Franklin, Carole King, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Cher, Dolly Parton, Donna Summer, ABBA and more.
The group is known for celebrating girl power on the Las Vegas Strip. They were also selected as semi-finalist on “American Idol.”
Tickets for the show are $35 for adults and $10 for students. Packages are also available. For details or to purchase tickets, visit goldenisleslive.org.