Jesus’ resurrection isn’t the end of his apostles’ direct interactions with the divine. According to the Gospel, he remained for 40 days before ascending to heaven, and 10 days afterward the Holy Spirit descended on Christ’s disciples on a day now celebrated as Pentecost.

For believers, Pentecost is not just a day of celebration, but a call to action, says Father Jay Harrington, a visiting priest at St. William Catholic Church on St. Simons Island. Christians are called to go out into the world and build stronger relationships with those in their communities, he says, and to help and witness to those who are hungry, homeless and in need.

