Jesus’ resurrection isn’t the end of his apostles’ direct interactions with the divine. According to the Gospel, he remained for 40 days before ascending to heaven, and 10 days afterward the Holy Spirit descended on Christ’s disciples on a day now celebrated as Pentecost.
For believers, Pentecost is not just a day of celebration, but a call to action, says Father Jay Harrington, a visiting priest at St. William Catholic Church on St. Simons Island. Christians are called to go out into the world and build stronger relationships with those in their communities, he says, and to help and witness to those who are hungry, homeless and in need.
“It has to do with mission. It has to do with Christians witnessing to their faith and bringing others to Christ, but another aspect in John’s Gospel, chapters 22 and 23,” said Harrington, a member of the Order of Preachers, or Dominicans, visiting from St. Louis, Missouri.
Pentecost, a Christian holiday, is celebrated 50 days after Easter — this Sunday, May 28. It is a time of spiritual renewal and reflection for believers around the world, marked by the liturgical colors of red and white. As told in the Biblical book Acts, the Holy Spirit conferred on the disciples the ability to speak in other languages, so they might better spread the message of the Gospel.
“It originally was a Jewish feast,” said Harrington, the Feast of Weeks, held at the end of the harvest and celebrating the renewal of their covenant with God.
For Christians, however, the emphasis of Pentecost is on the Holy Spirit and the seven gifts, he explained. Isaiah 11:1-3 lists the gifts of wisdom, understanding, knowledge, counsel, piety, fortitude and fear of the Lord.
Further, Harrington says that St. Paul, in Galatians 5:22-23, talks about the fruit of the Holy Spirit — love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control.
The Rev. Jimmy Griffin, pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Brunswick, says it’s extremely important for believers to remember Pentecost, and the gift of the Holy Spirit, which will remain forever.
“It comes with a new perspective on the world and on time,” Griffin said. “It brings in a new era of salvation for humankind. This is the last era, before a new heaven and a new Earth when Jesus comes back at the end of time. With that kind of perspective, it creates a missional spirit. It says in the Pentecost story, it’s time to be witnesses. It gives us this whole newness about our faith, our life and our purposes about our life.”
This all comes together to paint a vivid picture of what Pentecost means for Christians today.
“With the gift of the Holy Spirit — again one of the fruits is joy — we really shouldn’t have Christians who don’t reflect this joy of God’s presence in their lives,” Harrington said. “Our lives are a variety of ministries … the spirit can help us decide where God is calling us to help.”
The International Seafarers Center is one such organization. It provides hospitality to the sailors at the Port of Brunswick to help them feel at home. Another is the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, which runs a thrift store in downtown Brunswick and helps the needs.
It’s got a similar meaning for the Rev. DeWayne Cope, pastor of St. Athanasius Episcopal Church in Brunswick. If anything, Cope said, Pentecost should light a fire to go out and build stronger relationships with those in the community.
“If you think about the fact that everybody was speaking in different tongues and spreading the good news to everyone, today it speaks, to me, to being able to take the good news to people and being in a good relationship in the community. Of hearing the needs and the wants of those who haven’t heard the story and need a good work, but the needs of anyone in the community,” said Cope.
“Go out and communicate with people helping build God’s kingdom here on earth, those who are hungry, homeless and bring that back to the church.”