A kaleidoscope of colors swirled through the Ritz Theatre’s lobby. Bright prints and bold patterns passed from hand to hand as excited chatter filled the room.
But this electric mood was just a prelude of what’s to come ... “in the jungle, the mighty jungle.”
That’s right, this year’s Golden Isles Penguin Project will be staging, “Disney’s The Lion King Jr.” And it’s something that both new members, longtime participants and fans have been looking forward to for a good long while.
Just ask William Gibson. The veteran performer was cast as the show’s lead, staring as adult Simba in the upcoming production.
“It was my favorite movie,” he said with a grin.
His fellow actor, Jonathan Wade agreed. He is portraying Simba’s father Mufasa in this year’s show.
“It’s my first time being royal,” Jonathan said, beaming.
The annual performance has become a beloved local event, one that has been thoroughly embraced by the community. Organized by Golden Isles Arts and Humanities, the show features a cast with special needs accompanied by mentors who help them with their roles. Previous shows throughout its seven year history include “Annie Jr.” in 2017; “Peter Pan Jr.” in 2018; and “Shrek the Musical Jr.” in 2019. There was no show in 2020 but the group staged a mini-revue instead. “Bye Bye Birdie, Young Performers’ Edition,” brought the music back in 2021, followed by “Disney’s High School Musical Jr.” in 2022.
For some, seeing a previous show inspired them to sign on this year. That’s how it went for Peggy Sue Gowen, who is playing young Nala. She joined last year.
“I wanted to join because I’d seen all of the shows ... ‘Annie,’ ‘Shrek,’” Peggy Sue said.
She will be on stage when the curtains rise this year. The first show will be at 7 p.m. June 15. They will continue at 7 p.m. June 16 and 17. There will be a 3 p.m. show June 18 to close out the project. All performances will be at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick.
Of course, there will be several faces familiar to many audience members. For instance, Penguin Project stars Daniel Jackson and Will Ours are coming back to play — Timon and Pumbaa. The dynamic duo has been a part of every show to date, and this year will be exceptionally exciting.
“I play Pumbaa this year, and I’m so excited to be playing opposite of Will Ours again. He and I are like the comedy duo of the show. I think Timon and Pumbaa reflects our friendship ... I could see us making jokes like that in real life,” Jackson said.
While Jackson and Ours have become the best of friends through the Penguin Project, the bonds extend to mentors as well. Anna Brown returns to program each year to partner with cast member Carolina Hanna.
“I have a bond with her ... and this year, I’m actually the mentor coach so that’s new,” Brown said.
During her time with the project, Brown never fails to be blown away by these young thespians.
“It will bring you to tears, but you leave with a smile,” she said. “They’re just so talented. I love working with them.”
Of course, each show is new and this production presents its own set of challenges. Penguin Project director Heather Heath says the group has been hard at work since February.
“We rehearsed once a week then increased the number of rehearsals to two to three times a week from March until now. ‘The Lion King’ is a wonderful show and of course has its own unique challenges. The music is especially challenging. Many of the numbers are in a different language and they are layered with several different parts and rhythms,” Heath said.
But, she adds, the artists and mentors have risen to the challenge. And she predicts that the community will be thrilled with the results.
“If folks are familiar with ‘Disney’s The Lion King’ stage performance, they know that puppetry and very elaborate costuming with masks and headpieces are involved. Though we are not able to incorporate puppetry and some of those elements for many reasons, I think audiences will be amazed at how our artists and mentors become all the animals, and the exceptional visual elements of the set, costumes and lighting,” she said.
“It’s going to be a beautiful show and I hope everyone that can will join us for this year’s production and support our talented cast. They are excited to show you that they are wonderful performers and share this story with you.”