Brantley Kate Jones is just 19 years old, but she’s already racked a number of acting credits on her resume. She has appeared in “Big River” with the Glynn Academy Players and she’s also made quite a splash in Brunswick’s Penguin Project.
“‘Annie Jr.;’ ‘Peter Pan Jr.;’ ‘Shrek Jr.;’ and ‘Bye, Bye Birdie,’” she listed.
The initiative pairs special needs actors and actresses with mentors to stage a full-scale production every summer. This year, Jones plans to add another show to her list — “High School Musical Jr.”
And she can’t wait.
“I love to perform, whether it’s dancing, singing or acting. With acting, it’s fun to pretend to be someone else and be in their shoes for a little while,” she said. “The stage is a place where I feel like I can shine and shine with my ‘penguin’ family.”
It started several years back when she saw a flyer advertising the show. Jones has loved every minute of it since — from auditioning to the final curtain call. It’s something the community has come to love, as well. Nearly every performance is a sold-out show teeming with huge applause and rave reviews.
Of course, keeping the act going can be a tricky task, says Heather Heath, executive director of Golden Isles Arts and Humanities which produces the Penguin Project.
“The Golden Isles Penguin Project is free for all of our participants, but there are substantial costs in putting on the show including royalties, costumes, sets, microphone rental, etc. The support of businesses and individuals in our community helps our Penguins put on a really great show,” Heath said.
Since 2017, the project has focused the spotlight on artists who have tremendous talent but who may not have been able to find a venue to share their skills.
Heath has watched in wonder as the young actors bloom right before her eyes.
“Working with all our artists and mentors is such an amazing experience ... I think for them, it is as well. The social interaction cannot be emphasized enough and some long-lasting friendships have come out of the Penguin Project,” she said. “They not only develop their creative skills, dancing, singing and acting, but are growing as individuals.”
This year’s Penguin Project production will be staged at 7 p.m. June 16, 17 and 18 as well as 3 p.m. June 19 at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. Naturally, Heath hopes the community will continue to support the show on those dates.
But there’s a way that the public can do something to help the project now. GIAH will host Bands & BBQ, benefitting the Golden Isles Penguin Project at 1 p.m. Feb. 27 at Village Creek Landing on St. Simons Island. Local bands including Bonnie Blue and Mason Waters and the Groove Allstars will perform. Waters’ father, local music legend Vic Waters, will also be on hand.
Tickets are $50 per person and are limited. For details, call 912-262-6934 or email info@goldenislesarts.org or visit giah.org.
“It’s going to be a great afternoon with good food from Southern Soul and great music from Bonnie Blue, Mason Waters and the Groove Allstars and Vic Waters. We are so grateful to them and to Village Creek Landing for their support,” Heath said.
And Jones is also hoping that the event is a rousing success.
“It is important to me for the community to support the Penguin Project because it is a great organization for people with and without disabilities to come together and grow. It gives us a chance to meet lots of new friends and build confidence in our abilities,” she said.
“We love being supported by the community and having the opportunity to ‘show off’ our talents. The community support is the main reason we ‘Don’t Stop Believin.”