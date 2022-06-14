Physical therapy has a unique place in healthcare. Many PT’s in practice today have doctorate level education requiring 7 years of training and beyond. They graduate as generalists who are experts in movement and function of the human body, including musculoskeletal and neuromuscular systems. Most people think of orthopedic complaints when they think of people attending physical therapy, but there are many subspecialties. Today we will discuss the role of physical therapists and pelvic health.
Pelvic health physical therapy involves rehabilitation of the organs and muscles of our pelvis and abdominal cavity. One of the main muscle groups pelvic health PT evaluates and treats is the pelvic floor. The pelvic floor is a series of muscles that fills the bottom of the pelvis holding up all of the organs in our torso as we move through our day. Most of us don’t think about it until we have symptoms that interfere with our lives. This often happens for women around childbirth, either in pregnancy or postpartum, but both men and women have pelvic floors that may benefit from rehabilitation at different points in their lives.
There are many things a physical therapist trained in pelvic health can help with, but some of the most common symptoms that can occur in men and/or women are: urinary or bowel incontinence, urinary or bowel urgency, pelvic pain, pain with sex, prolapse, post-prostatectomy rehabilitation, low back pain, tailbone pain, scar mobility (from perineal tearing, c-section or prostatectomy), abdominal pain and constipation.
Here at Excelarate Physical Therapy, we have a specialty trained Doctor of Physical Therapy, who has completed an Advanced Pelvic Health Certification through Evidence in Motion’s accredited certification program. Doctor Kathy Meacham, PT, DPT, Cert DN, APHC is a native of Brunswick, graduating from Glynn Academy before receiving her Bachelors in Exercise Science at UGA, followed by completion of a Doctorate in Physical Therapy at Emory University. Doctor Kathy Meacham and her family moved back to her hometown, Brunswick, GA, where she now practices orthopedic physical therapy at Excelarate Physical Therapy, including this much needed subspecialty.
Doctor Kathy Meacham first became interested in pelvic health physical therapy following her own two pregnancies and her postpartum recovery. During her recovery, she realized the need for pelvic health physical therapy and how few resources are available in this area. This personal experience drove her to pursue a year-long intensive evidenced based certification program, equipping her to become an expert in pelvic health assessment and treatment. This advanced program provides Doctor Kathy Meacham with an amazing depth of knowledge and confidence in guiding her patients through their rehabilitation and recovery.
Doctor Kathy Meacham’s favorite aspect of working with people with pelvic floor complaints is the diversity of diagnosis she works with. One hour can be working one on one with a patient with bowel incontinence, then the next working with someone with abdominal pain resulting from prior surgery. Another of Doctor Kathy Meacham’s favorite parts of pelvic health practice is the creativity she gets to use through a patient’s rehabilitation. The variety of patients presenting to PT allow her to go from lower level pain relieving techniques to high level transitional exercises getting a patient ready for return to sport. Due to the private nature of some of the diagnoses treated, people often are reluctant to talk to their providers about their concerns. With Doctor Kathy Meacham’s experience, she is able to provide a safe place to discuss and normalize complaints and provide a pathway toward rehabilitation and return to full function.
If you have ever had physical therapy before, many aspects of your experience will be very similar with a pelvic health appointment. The best way for a Physical Therapist to evaluate the function of your pelvic floor is through an internal exam, however this is often not a necessary aspect of your care if you are hesitant in any way. Doctor Kathy Meacham evaluates your global movement patterns, muscle strength through your hips and core, breathing patterns as well as any other relevant areas included in your personal complaints or limitations.
Excelarate Physical Therapy is so very grateful to have Doctor Kathy Meacham’s expertise and dedication to our patients and this community.