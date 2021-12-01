Thanksgiving is past, but that doesn’t mean we’ll have to wait a year to again taste pumpkin at Barbara Jean’s.
Barbara Jean Barta, the namesake of the popular restaurant in the pier village, came up with some recipes that keep pumpkin on the tables all year. When the bread basket comes to the table, warm pumpkin bread comes with dinner roll and the sweet jalapeno cornbread, but pumpkin pie didn’t make the cut on Barbara Jean’s Thanksgiving Day menu that included turkey and dressing. Turkey and dressing is on the every day menu and just because there’s a nip in the air doesn’t mean that a dessert that evokes warm summer days disappears.
On Thanksgiving, along with the pumpkin bread pudding and customer favorite Chocolate Stuff, Barbara Jean’s menu included peach cobbler among the dessert choices.
Barbara Jean said peach cobbler is among her all time favorites. The tasty fruit does have a place of honor in the center of Georgia license plates.
“It’s so popular year-round. It’s amazing,’’ she said. “When the weather turns cool, it seems like that’s half the population’s go-to dessert.”
That’s not true of pumpkin pie, she said.
Fresh peaches are necessary to make a delicious pie. The frozen and canned peaches that are always available work equally well, she said.
Of peach cobbler, she says, “It screams Southern to me,’’ and the cuisine at Barbara Jean’s has been decidedly Southern since she and husband, Jim Barta moved to St. Simons 23 years ago and opened the restaurant.
The native New Yorkers moved a long way south. Having grown up in Brooklyn, N.Y., she cooks like someone who learned the craft in Brooklet, Ga.
“It was very easy,’’ she said. “I have such a great interest in food. I tell people now I’m from South Brooklyn.”
It took her a while to figure out red beans and rice, which she seems to have mastered, and it’s somewhat astonishing that someone who doesn’t eat chocolate came up with Chocolate Stuff.
She did that because one customer threatened to not come back until there was a chocolate dessert on the menu, she said.
“One day she went to the kitchen and came back with that stuff,’’ Jim Barta said.
And the customer kept coming back.
As Christmas draws near, there’s very little more pleasing than some just-of-the-oven peach cobbler. But for those who must have something more in keeping with the season, there’s always fruitcake.
Barbara Jean Barta’s Peach Cobbler
Ingredients
5 cups or 2 ½ pounds of ripe peaches. Frozen or canned will work fine.
¾ cups packed brown sugar
¼ cup, 1 cup and 2 Tbsp granulated sugar, separately.
¼ tsp. cinnamon
2 Tbsp. And ½ cup of melted butter
1 cup flour
1 cup whole milk
1 tbsp baking powder
1 tsp vanilla
½ tsp salt
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease or spray a 9 x 13 pan.
If fresh, peel, pit and slice the peaches. Place them in a large bowl and add the brown sugar, ¼ cup granulated sugar, cinnamon and 2 Tbsp melted butter. Mix well, but do not break up the peaches.
Spread the peach mixture into the pan. In the bowl that held the peaches, add ½ cup of melted butter, flour, milk, 1 cup of sugar, 1 tbsp of baking powder and 1 tsp of vanilla and mix. Pour the remaining sugar over the batter and bake for 40 to 45 minutes or until the “cake” portion of the cobbler is done.