Expanding from a garden plot to a full farm was not an easy task, but a more or less natural progression for Sam McPherson. It’s a matter of scope, scale and experience.
“And the help you can get, which is a challenge for a lot of people right now,” he added.
Potlikker Farm on Blythe Island officially started operating in 2018, when McPherson partnered with Georgia Sea Grill and Three Little Birds owner Zack Gowen to eventually start providing local fresh produce for area restaurants and markets.
Due to the time it takes to get a farm off the ground and the COVID-19 pandemic, this year marks the second year Potlikker has been offering produce for sale.
“You can do it yourself in your own backyard in a couple of months,” McPherson said. “Get a plot, clean out the roots and weeds from the soil and plant product.”
Getting all the facilities, equipment and procedures necessary for a commercial operation in place, however, take substantially more time.
“It takes a good year or so to get your infrastructure up, to get you used to that rotation where you’re planting things every week for the next month or two months out,” McPherson said.
Fortunately, due to the partnership with Gowen, he’s been able to focus on the work of operating the farm. In doing so, he’s come to face some of the unique challenges the Golden Isles presents.
“It can be a challenge to grow in,” he said. “We have long seasons, but it’s hot and wet so you have a lot of pests.”
Now the farm primarily serves two restaurants — Georgia Sea Grill on St. Simons Island and South of Heaven BBQ in Brunswick — and the Three Little Birds produce market. McPherson said he’s been getting into a routine of dropping off fresh vegetables in the coolers there once or twice a week.
“That’s a big thing for us is to push people to go there for good and local produce,” he said.
Despite the elements, Potlikker Farm is in the process of harvesting and planting seasonal crops for this time of year including peppers, eggplant, tomatoes, lettuce, radishes, carrots and beets. Further into fall, the farm will start harvesting broccoli, cabbage, collards and lots of kale, he added.
He’s also recently started growing red turmeric, which is more potent than the normal orange variety in both flavor and health benefits, McPherson said.
“Red turmeric has more curcumin than orange turmeric,” McPherson said. “It’s a little more prized and rare.”
Because of the anti-inflammatory characteristics of curcumin, McPherson said he likes to grind some into powder and mix it into smoothies and shakes to help with allergies.
“If you have things that hurt you or inflammation, turmeric is really good for you,” he added.
Also among McPherson’s produce is the Potlikker red pea, something of a signature crop that was developed from Sapelo Island heirloom seeds.
“It’s one of the things that got me interested in growing, I’d received this pea from a friend of ours who got it from Ms. Cornelia Bailey from Sapelo. I also got some from Matthew Raiford at Gilliard Farms,” McPherson said.
They’re a specialty of the Gullah-Geechee cultural corridor, which covers the coast and barrier islands from North Carolina to northern Florida.
At Georgia Sea Grill, head chef Tim Lensch uses them in a versatile salad.
“It’s a nice field pea, in a way,” Lensch said. “The Sea Island red peas, they were grown through all the indigenous coastal islands. Everyone’s got some. We also get them from Anson Mills out of the Charleston, South Carolina, coastal region. It’s a really nice field pea with a great flavor.”
It’s also what goes into the restaurant’s Hoppin’ John, but the salad can be used for a variety of dishes, on top of rice or catfish, or eaten alone.
You can find red peas from other farms on the market now, but it likely won’t be until later this year you’ll be able to snag some Potlikker red peas from Three Little Birds, McPherson says. But in the meantime, the Potlikker Pea Salad works perfectly well with any type of pea.
Potlikker pea salad
2 cups Potilkker red peas
1 tbsp minced parsley
1/2 cup small diced sweet onion
1 cup small diced green tomato (I peel mine)
1/2 cup small diced red pepper
1 jalapeño minced without the seeds
Juice from half a lemon
1 tbsp olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions: Rinse the peas and place into a medium-sized pot. Fill with water, covering the peas by about two inches. Salt the water to taste. Add a shot or two of your favorite hot sauce. Lensch likes Crystal hot sauce. Add three bay leaves. Using medium-high heat bring to a boil. Once at a boil, turn down to a simmer and let cook until soft. Turn off the heat once done and let them soak for half an hour. Drain, cool and mix with the rest of the ingredients. Serve over rice, fish, grits or anything else you can think of.