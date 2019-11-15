There’s some voices you never forget — there’s your parents, your siblings and your spouse, of course.
Then, there are the singers and songs that cross your path. It could be in a grocery store, on the radio or online. A lot of them simply come and go — but there are those that stick with you for a lifetime. I’ve had several myself — dozens even.
I’ll tell you, though, I’ll never forget the first time Patsy Cline’s voice poured out of a set of speakers. I was about five or six, spending an afternoon at my grandparent’s house. I’d stumbled onto a dusty box of old cassette tapes. Among the stacks, which were antiquated even then, was a Pasty Cline tape. I popped it in the stereo and I felt certain I was hearing the voice on an actual angel. Even if you’re not a fan, I posture that there are few people who haven’t had their breath stolen on the first line of “Crazy.”
It goes without saying that Katie Deal felt the same way. The Gainesville, Ga., native has spent much of her adult life paying hommage to Cline and the music she shared. Deal has headlined two, sold out national tours titled “A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline.”
She performed with Carter Fold numerous times and with country legend Loretta Lynn. She has opened for country greats Bill Anderson, Jeannie Seely, TG Sheppard, BJ Thomas and John Conlee. Deal has also been featured in two major films and can regularly be seen acting in regional theaters across the country.
Deal was awarded the 2016 Georgia Country Artist of the Year, the 2016 Atlanta Society of Entertainers Recording Artist of the Year and is an Atlanta Country Music Hall of Fame honoree.
She’s been to the area to share her talents with Isles audiences too.
Deal and Jason Petty in their original concert tribute, Classic Nashville Roadshow and Classic Nashville Roadshow 2: The Sequined Sequel which played at the Ritz in 2018 and 2019. This year, Deal will be returning with a new show — Crazy for Patsy Cline.
In addition to Deal’s powerful vocals, there will be a live band, as well as tidbits from the lives of both performers — Cline and Deal.
She will take to the stage at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Historic Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. For Heather Heath, executive director of Golden Isles Arts and Humanities, it’s always an honor to bring this act back. “We are always glad to have Katie back at the Ritz; she is an amazing performer and always does a fantastic show. And her Patsy Cline is remarkable; she really captures her soulful sound,” she said.
Advance tickets for Golden Isles Arts & Humanities members are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors. Advance tickets for nonmembers are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors (age 65 and up). Price increases $5 if tickets are purchased the day of the show. The cost for students (with ID) is always $5 each.
To purchase advance tickets, visit www.goldenislesarts.org. For more information, call 912-262-6934.