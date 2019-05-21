Patients treatment changes life

For years, Rachel Moore’s life revolved around the constant pain in her knees. It was never far from her mind as it dictated most of her daily activities.
“I had knee pain for my entire adult life. My right knee became very swollen and I hobbled everywhere I went,” she recalled.
But like many, Moore did not want to have a surgical procedure. Between the down time and the risks involved, she was completely set against going under the knife.
“I was adamant that I wasn’t going to have surgery. I was going to try everything else first,” she said. “I would only do it (surgery) as a last resort.”
She set out to explore various treatment options. That’s how she discovered Heller Healthcare, in Brunswick. The owner, Dr. Jen Heller, D.C. came highly recommended by Moore’s brother and his friend, both of whom were existing patients.
It took some time but Moore finally relented and gave Heller a call.
“My brother kept saying, ‘you need to go see Dr. Jen ... she’s wonderful.’ So, I finally did,” Moore said with a smile.
When she stepped through the door at the Heller Healthcare, she knew she had made the right decision. The welcoming staff and the cozy atmosphere set her at ease. Moore also immediately connected with Heller.
The two sat down and mapped out a treatment plan for both her knees, as well as a course for improved overall health. The comprehensive care plan that included chiropractic work as well as other modalities offered at the clinic, including physical therapy and medical massage.
Today, Moore’s only regret is that she didn’t make that call sooner. Moore began seeing improvements right away, but Heller felt that she could do more.
“Dr. Jen sat me down and said ‘OK I think it’s time to talk about stem cells.’ She told me about her own experience with her rotator cuff and her stem cell treatment. I know that is an injury that takes a long time to recover from,” Moore said.
“But (Heller) told me that after just three weeks, she could raiser her arm over her head.”
Heller Healthcare offers an integrative approach to healthcare, including comprehensive and cutting edge treatments, including stem cell therapy. Stem cells are the body’s own building blocks, and the basic foundation cells that grow all of the tissue. Stem cell therapy, also known as regenerative medicine, uses stem cells to stimulate the body’s natural repair mechanisms. When stem cells are injected into tissue or joints they support the natural healing process by regenerating that tissue.
“Stem cell therapy is a great alternative to surgery,” stated Dr. Heller. But, most of all, it’s a one-and-done, in-office procedure, with no recovery time, which fit right into Moore’s busy lifestyle and wanting to avoid downtime.
Stem cell therapy can be used anywhere in the body where there is joint pain, arthritis, muscle or tendon tears.
Heller Healthcare uses Human Umbilical Cord Tissue (HUCT) stem cells, which are derived from the consented, donated umbilical cords from healthy mothers who birthed healthy babies. The amount of stem cells from a newborn’s umbilical cord are a million times greater and the cells and thousands of times more potent than stem cells taken from an aged body. This also makes it a less-invasive treatment with fewer steps since your own stem cells are not harvested from your body. Decreasing the amount of processes causes HUCT stem cell therapy injections to be vastly more affordable. It is a quick, painless, outpatient procedure performed in Heller Healthcare’s office. The stem cells are injected into the patient’s problem area(s) and within 20 hours those cells will have attached to the inflamed and degenerated tissue, doubled, and already started the process of regenerative medicine. (This is a much shorter doubling time than if adult stem cells were to be injected.)
This doubling process of every 20 hours continues for three months to change and regenerate the joints, arthritis, and tissue until new, healthy tissue has formed and replaced the old, degenerated tissue.
After the stem cells have been injected, the amount of chiropractic and massage treatments needed to assist, change and enhancement of the results varies by patient’s needs and goals to achieve optimal results.
After discussing the process and the preparation necessary, Moore signed on.
“My brother actually came to watch,” Moore said with a laugh. “But I had no pain at all. There was a little discomfort during the procedure, but no pain. I couldn’t believe it. I walked out of the door when it was done.”
It only got better from there. With no down time, she was able to continue her daily activities as the treatment took effect. Each day brought greater improvement.
“The swelling in my right knee went down within a week and it was twice the size before,” she said. “In three weeks, I was walking normally again.”
That was an incredible milestone for Moore whose previous life was so constricted due to pain.
“One day, I was walking and it just hit me ... I’m not in pain any more. I’m walking normally,” she said. “I’ll never have the knees of a 25-year-old, but I’ve started exercising which was my goal. I love where I’m at.”
From Dr. Jen’s perspective, Moore proved the ideal patient. She came in willing to work to make a change in her life.
“Rachel really is the ideal patient. She is incredibly driven and does everything I ask her to do. She has a lot of strength,” Heller said with a smile, looking at Moore.
The admiration certainly goes both ways. Moore credits Heller with giving her a new future, one without pain in the driver’s seat. It’s something that she shares with as many people as she can.
“I would tell anyone who has been in my situation whether it’s knees, shoulders, back or elbows ... call Dr. Jen — really,” she said. “It’s an investment in yourself and you are worth it.”