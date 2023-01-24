012423_iris
Rachel Stephens, left, has helped Iris Bryson with her rehabilitation at Heller Healthcare in Brunswick.

Like so many, Iris Bryson wanted to do what was best for her health. She decided to get the COVID-19 vaccination in January 2021. But unlike the majority of recipients, she had a very different result.

“I took the first COVID shot ... and two days later, I was in the hospital, paralyzed,” Iris said, her speech noticeably impacted. “I spent a week in the hospital. My neurologist said it was from the shot, but other doctors wouldn’t say that.”

