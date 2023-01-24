Like so many, Iris Bryson wanted to do what was best for her health. She decided to get the COVID-19 vaccination in January 2021. But unlike the majority of recipients, she had a very different result.
“I took the first COVID shot ... and two days later, I was in the hospital, paralyzed,” Iris said, her speech noticeably impacted. “I spent a week in the hospital. My neurologist said it was from the shot, but other doctors wouldn’t say that.”
After the initial shock and devastation began to wear off, Iris committed to her recovery. She went from working full time, being able to do her own house and yard work, to being bed-bound. She began a physical therapy regime, though the battle was clearly going to be a fierce one.
After almost a year of traditional therapy, she was able to walk (with difficulty) with the use of a walker and she would have unpredictable muscle spasms in her legs causing her leg to bounce up with each step. While this was improvement, Iris was nowhere near her previous self.
But she refused to give up and in October 2021, she found her way to Heller Healthcare, located in Brunswick.
Dr. Jen Heller is a chiropractor who also has extensive experience with physical therapy and regenerative medicine, so this put her in a unique position to help Iris. And help was what she was desperately seeking.
“She presented very similar to a stroke, spinal cord, or severe spinal stenosis patient. Numbness, tingling, weakness, muscle atrophy, poor balance, uncontrollable muscle spasms were just a few of her symptoms. Any type of patient that has any of these symptoms needs to be treated quickly — so seeing her a year out from the ‘injury,’ I knew that the recovery process would be more limited than a recent injury,” Dr. Heller said.
After her initial treatment and physical therapy, previous providers had dismissively told Iris that her condition was as good as it was going to get. Considering that she could barely walk, it was an upsetting and heartbreaking assessment.
“They said, ‘I’m sorry this happened. It’s nice to meet you. Go take an aspirin and that’s all you can do,” Iris recalled.
That was unacceptable for the Heller Healthcare team.
Instead of giving up hope, Heller’s team combined forces to see what could be done to help Iris. Heller’s orthopedist and regenerative medicine specialist, Dr. Rajen Naidoo, provided the detailed regenerative medicine protocol, while Dr. Heller designed a custom care plan which included practitioner assisted stretching, with rehabilitation therapist Rachel Stephens, as well as medical massage.
“We didn’t know how far we would be able to get, but we knew we had to do something,” Dr. Heller said. “Dr. Naidoo, who has clinics all over the world, said ‘this is what we do,’ and that’s what we did.”
“With any patient, especially Iris, we didn’t ‘treat’ a labeled disease or condition. We don’t do that, instead we treat and address the patient and their limitations. We test then we treat. Strength, pain, range of motion, numbness, poor balance, difficulty doing stairs, walking, or even normal activities of daily living... that’s what we focused on with Iris, as well as any patient that comes in. By doing this, we were able to see a path forward for her to get her life back” Heller said.
The plan called for multiple regenerative medicine injections at various points on Iris’ body — targeting multiple joints and soft tissue. In addition, IV therapy was used for neurological healing, as well as chiropractic adjustments to activate the central nervous system. We also added balance work, exercise, massage and stretching.
“Iris is a champ. She does a lot of rehab to help turn those muscles and new cells back on and get them to finally work for her,” Dr. Heller said.
And it’s working. Within just a week, Iris saw remarkable improvements in neurological reflexes. Over time, she’s continued to see miraculous progress.
“It was within the first couple of weeks,” Iris said. “I could move more and I could move better. I had better balance.”
Today, Iris is living a much fuller life than when she first walked through Heller’s doors. Instead of a walker, she manages with a cane. She’s resuming some yard work and recently pressure washed her porch.
“Now, the biggest thing is getting her off the cane, and walking on uneven surfaces outside. We are also working on her hands,” Dr. Heller said.
“I’m so proud of Iris. She’s an amazing human and she really puts in the work. When you work hard, you get to play hard again … no matter if you don’t think that there’s a pathway or a light at the end of the tunnel. You don’t know until you know. She trusted us and continues to,” Heller said with a smile.
For Iris, that has transformed her world. The future is much brighter, with a clear direction, a plan — and most importantly hope.
“When I look back from where it started to now, there’s a lot of improvement. I couldn’t have done it without Dr. Heller and all the girls,” Iris said. “I would recommend it to anyone. Give it a try. You don’t know until you try.”