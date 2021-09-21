Peripheral neuropathy is a condition that affects nearly 20 million Americans. It usually begins in the lower legs, feet and toes, but over time, can advance into the hands and fingers. In the past, the only treatment available has been oral medications and injections, both of which have provided little or no relief.
Sharon Spradley decided to seek help at Wellman Family Healthcare after dealing with Neuropathy for more than two years. Like many Neuropathy patients, she had tried the medical route using Gabapentin (a common prescription medication) with no relief and was changed to another drug, Lyrica. The hopeless cycle continued when she was advised to continue increasing the dosage of medication as her only treatment option.
“The intense burning in my feet started every evening when I sat down to eat dinner. The pain was so intense I was unable to relax much less sleep at night. I was up and down all night trying to get some relief,” she recalled.
Spradley, a mortgage advisor with Homestar Financial, values providing quality care to her clients. Getting a good night’s sleep is important to her so that she can be focused on her clients. Most importantly, she felt her condition was limiting her ability to do activities at home with her family.
“I was concerned about the future and how far my condition would progress so I decided to take a chance on alternative treatment options and I am so grateful I made that choice,” Spradley said.
Dr. Amber Wellman and Dr. Jason Wellman specialize in Neuropathy treatment options without the use of drugs or surgery. As Doctors of Chiropractic, they focus on the whole body approach to health.
“Nerve damage can be tricky and vary from person to person or even from day to day. That’s why it’s important to focus on the root cause of the problem; loss of blood flow and oxygen, loss of nutrients and loss of nerve supply. Masking symptoms is never a good long term option for any condition and Neuropathy is no different,” Dr. Amber explained.
“Each patient’s condition is different; we have yet to see two Neuropathy patients who have the same symptoms. Yet the common denominator remains; Neuropathy is a progressive condition that will get worse if the blood flow, oxygen, nerve supply and nutrients are not restored. That’s why this treatment works; we take a four pronged approach which addresses each of these components.”
Spradley first met with Dr. Amber for a consultation which included a thorough review of her health history, nerve serverity test, neurological assessment and X-rays of the spine.
“She reviewed my complete health history and listened to my concerns. I was shocked when my examination findings showed I had lost more than 50 percent sensation in both feet,” Spradley said.
Dr. Amber explained how Spradley’s ongoing back and hip pain could be a factor in her condition, as the nerves in the back send signals to the feet. The X-rays confirmed that Spradley’s nerves were indeed pinched and the issues were all interonttected. But Dr. Amber offered a treatment program to addressed all factors of her condition.
“After 12 weeks of treatment, my sensory loss had improved to 27 percent sensory loss; that’s nearly 50 percent improvement,” Spradley said.
“Both doctors set very clear expectations from the beginning that complete reversal was not likely but stopping the progression and decreasing my symptoms are the primary goals. Of course, my feet still burn at times but the frequency and intensity is so much better and I am OK with that! I realize if I follow the treatment plan and work with my team of doctors, I get the results I am looking for ... I feel better, I am sleeping better and most importantly I am not continuing to increase medications any longer. It’s a commitment to improve my health; one I am will to make for my future.”
Dr. Jason Wellman shares his joy with treating Neuropathy patients, as well.
“This is personal for both Amber and I. We have watched our dad suffer with the effects of Neuropathy following cancer treatment. To see him stumble and worry about him falling is tough,” he said.
“Like many of our patients, dad is also reaping the benefits from this treatment protocol. Our treatment program has a high degree of lasting success as long as nerve damage doesn’t reach critical levels. It’s such a great program we even treat our dad with it!”
The practice’s mission is to offer health and hope to their community. That’s precisely what patients, like Spradley, have found.
“While some patients have nerve damage that may be too advanced, we strive to help those who need and want our help,” Dr. Amber said.
Wellman Family Healthcare will be hosting two seminars Sept. 21 and Sept. 28 in their office located at 124 Chapel Crossing Road, Brunswick. The workshops will explain more about Neuropathy and the successful treatment they are using to help hundreds of Neuropathy patients. To sign up for the workshop (must RSVP) or to schedule a complimentary consultation call 912-554-2002.
If you are a candidate for treatment then a neuropathy, a severity exam will be performed in order to determine the extent nerve damage you have and if our treatment program will work for you!
“There are never any guarantees; but most importantly the primary goal of treatment is to stop the progression of the patient’s condition. Since Neuropathy is a degenerative condition, it gains momentum quickly,” Dr. Amber said.
“Stopping further damage is critical in the long term outcome. We always set clear expectations and realistic goals for each individual patient that fits their condition and lifestyle needs.”