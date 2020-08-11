Laurie Holland had become accustomed to shoulder pain, but when she started having numbness and tingling, her pain management physician referred her to Optim Neurosurgery’s Brunswick clinic.
“The pain had gotten unbearable,” she noted.
Holland met with John Sarzier, MD, a board-certified, fellowship-trained neurosurgeon specializing in comprehensive care for spine disorders, in early May.
“He was very compassionate, understanding and listened to everything I had to say,” she said. “I could tell that he was concerned about my needs, wants, and what was in the best interest for me, his patient.”
An MRI revealed several of Holland’s cervical discs were degenerative and bulging, placing pressure on her spinal cord. As a consequence, cervical nerves were being compressed which was causing her shoulder pain.
Dr. Sarzier recommended Anterior Cervical Discectomy Fusion (ACDF) surgery. Most commonly, this surgery is performed to treat a symptomatic cervical herniated disc or cervical degenerative disc disease. It is also frequently performed to remove bone spurs (osteophytes) caused by arthritis and to alleviate symptoms associated with cervical spinal stenosis.
Holland’s first inclination was to be nervous at the prospect of spine surgery, but Dr. Sarzier’s demeanor and the time he took educating her on all aspects of the surgical procedure allayed her fears.
“He was so calm and confident in the work he performed. I felt safe having the surgery, even after watching a video of it performed on the internet,” Holland explained.
The procedure was scheduled for May 19 at the Optim Spine Center of Excellence at the physician-owned Optim Medical Center-Tattnall in Reidsville, Ga.
Optim Medical Center-Tattnall is DNV-GL accredited and Certified for Quality and Patient Safety for its Spine Surgery Program and is also the recipient of Healthgrade’s awards for Five-Star Spinal Fusion Surgery and Patient Safety Excellence.
Naturally nervous, Holland said the staff went above and beyond to make her feel comfortable.
“The staff was exceptionally nice. They treated me like I was the only patient waiting to have surgery,” she recalled.
“I spent one night in the hospital. I could not have asked for better care than what I received. The nurses, the physical therapist, the food service assistants, everyone that entered my room was so kind and attentive to my every need.”
Equally encouraging — the pain in Holland’s shoulder was gone immediately.
“I was amazed,” she exclaimed. “It took me a few weeks to get back to my normal self, but I wish I would have had the surgery a long time ago.”
Holland followed-up with Dr. Sarzier in June, where she shared her positive results.
“I just could not express how thankful I was,” said Holland.
For Holland and patients like her, this high-quality of care has proven to be life-changing. That was Dr. Sarzier’s goal when he started practicing medicine more than 20 years ago.
Since joining Optim Health System’s expert team of surgeons, Dr. Sarzier believes in a comprehensive approach to the treatment of back pain and spine conditions, an approach that includes therapy and exercise. He also utilizes a variety of non-surgical treatments to provide pain relief, improve function and help patients meet their individual goals.
He treats herniated discs, degenerative deformities, acquired deformities, trauma, tumors and offers treatments for pain.
“Optim Health System has six surgeons specializing in spine – four are orthopedic spine and two of us are in neurosurgery,” Dr. Sarzier explained.
Many of the cases Dr. Sarzier sees are complex. Like Holland, patients have often sought answers elsewhere but have found no relief. The Optim team is committed to taking time to carefully listen and examine each individual situation and offer new and innovative avenues of treatment.
“I tend to have a large referral base, seeing patients who have had previous surgeries who didn’t get better or aren’t as good as they feel they should be. These are often the patients no one wants to see anymore, unfortunately. So, I am an avenue of last resort to many of those patients,” commented Dr. Sarzier.
Regardless of how and when the patient finds him, he focuses on what is best for his patients and does his best to educate them on all the possible treatments available to them.
“We don’t rush or push anyone toward surgery. We like to give them all of the information and time and let them make up their minds,” Dr. Sarzier said.
Putting the patients’ well-being at the forefront has allowed Dr. Sarzier and his team to create the best possible outcomes. And that is something that patients, like Holland, are incredibly grateful for today.
“I would definitely recommend Optim Health System. Dr. Sarzier and all of the staff members are a great team who works together to get things done.”