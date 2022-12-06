Darrell Godbee enjoyed an active lifestyle in his youth. From playing softball through his youth to working too many hours at a time, there’s been a plenty of stress on his body.
That’s particularly true of his hips. For years, the Brunswick resident suffered in silence, going through his day-to-day routine and work in the retail industry. This past spring, however, he came to the realization that had to do something and soon. That’s what brought him to Heller Healthcare in Brunswick.
“I’ve had (pain) for years. But it kept getting worse. It’s something I’ve dealt with all my adult life. I saw the information in the newspaper and decided to see what they could do for me,” he said.
“Darrell has the typical ‘work hard, play hard, ignore the little aches and pains to keep making magic happen’ mentality,” Dr. Jen Heller said. “He’s had a complaint of being ‘tight’ his entire life. He remembered as a kid not being able to even come close to touch his toes that has now grown to symptoms of tight, stiff, achy, pain — that grew into diagnoses of arthritis, spinal stenosis and degenerative disc disease.”
The true issue for Godbee was functional loss, Heller added.
“Sitting for long periods of time was just painful, and then to try to stand up after sitting was even harder. This difficulty made him unable to travel to Alabama to see his kids and family,” Heller said.
Heller, owner or Heller Healthcare located in Brunswick, sees similar situations with patients often. Much of that, she feels, comes from the common belief that pain is simply “a part of life.”
“I think as adults we are almost trained to ignore what we think are ‘little symptoms’ that are just not important — like a headache that will just go away, or low back pain that we can just walk off. Or in Darrell’s case, ‘I just felt tight and pain for four decades’ ... but you can’t ignore functional loss. This is what gets people,” Heller explained.
“Most of my patients are at this stage where it’s not just pain, but a ton of functional loss as well. It results in being unable to do what they want in life. It’s when the ‘I can’t do’s’ leak into what we once thought of as simple movements, like bending to put on your shoes, or going for a walk around the neighborhood, or sitting in the truck to drive to see family. That is usually when we finally ask for help.”
Godbee had certainly reached that point, so in April he sat down with Dr. Heller to see what could be done. Luckily, they had a number of options at their disposal. While Heller Healthcare offers chiropractic care and massage therapy, their sister company Golden Isles Functional Medicine, offers anti-arthritis programs, degenerative joint care treatments, holistic pain management options, hormone optimization, nutritional planning, weight loss and specializes in regenerative medicine — including stem cell therapy.
And the latter proved to be precisely what Godbee needed. He mulled it over and decided that it was high time to invest in himself, so he scheduled the stem cell treatment for a special day.
“I had it done on my birthday, April 27, so pretty soon after I first came in,” he said. “It was a birthday gift to myself.”
He had three injections in each hip. Then, it was time to let the cells do their thing. Stem cells are the body’s main cells for repairing damaged tissue and reducing inflammation. They can replenish cells damaged by disease, injury or normal wear and tear. Over time, the cells continue to replicate and rebuild depleted tissue to cushion bones.
“Darrell’s hips are what I like to call ‘special,’” Dr. Jen said. “He doesn’t just have bone-on-bone, there are bone spurs and cartilage damage. There’s also three or four different types of arthritis between the low back and pelvis that make up his pain and dysfunction. He has failed other types of treatment for a reason. He needed a multi-provider treatment plan and it’s working well. Not just an injection, not just chiropractic to open the joints up, not just strengthening, stretching and massage to loosen and re-balance the muscles, but all of it.”
Since he received his treatment, he’s noticed positive changes. He finds moving far easier than before the therapy.
“I’m able to move better and without pain. I can get in and out of my truck better,” he said. “I definitely don’t hurt as bad. I’m hoping they’ll keep going and it will continue to get better and better over time.”
“He’s only on phase two of his treatment plan and he’s doing well. I don’t like when he makes his 12-hour drives in a weekend,” Heller said with a laugh, “but he does it and comes back from a family weekend with a smile. It’s great seeing him do that again.”