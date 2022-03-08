Jerodean Littles has had many loves in life. For years, the Brunswick resident was an avid bowler, playing with an area league.
“I bowled with the Golden Isles Beachcombers for 15 to 20 years. We traveled all over the United States,” she said.
Another of her passions — dancing.
“I loved to dance too,” she said with a grin.
But pain in her knees became a barrier to doing the things that she enjoyed. Over the years, the deterioration of her joint tissue continued and Littles found herself extremely limited when it came to activities.
“Both of my knees (caused constant pain) for about two or three years. I’m an usher at my church and I could barely make it down the aisle,” she said. “I couldn’t go to the grocery store because the pain was so bad.”
To find relief, Littles tried the traditional orthopedic approach. But after a multiple cortisone injections, the pain always returned.
“The doctor wanted to do surgery and I didn’t want that,” she said. “I wanted to find something else.”
She found hope in a News article that outlined the holistic treatments of Heller Healthcare. The Brunswick-based practice has teamed up with world-renowned surgeon and regenerative medicine expert Dr. Rajen Naidoo to create a cutting-edge treatment plan for those experiencing various joint pain. Naidoo oversees Heller Healthcare’s regenerative medicine program, which has produced impressive results. After reading a story about one of the many patients who found relief through the treatment, Littles decided that it was worth a visit.
Once there, Heller explained the practice’s integrative system. It offers chiropractic care and medical massage, as well as an anti-arthritis program, degenerative joint care treatments, holistic pain management options, hormone optimization, nutritional planning and specializes in regenerative medicine. The latter was what appealed to Littles most.
“She came in with knee struggles and wanted to prevent surgery. She wanted to keep up with life,” Dr. Heller recalled.
After learning about the regenerative treatment, that is stem cell therapy, Littles decided to give it a go, even putting aside her long-held fear of needles.
“I don’t like needles,” she said with a laugh. “But I don’t like pain either, so had the injections.”
It didn’t take long before Littles saw a difference.
“It was the last of September” she recalled when she had the procedure ... “but once I got over the injections, I didn’t have any pain. They’re a little stiff now from sitting in the recliner eating,” she said with a laugh. “But it worked!”
For her part, Heller was thrilled to see her progression.
“She did great. She was an easy patient,” Heller said. “This is why I love my knee patients, they can be so easy to help and see those results so fast. Typically, they see a huge change in pain and movement within a few days, just like Jerodean. They are just so easy to help.”
And now, Littles is ready to get back to life. After two years in a pandemic, she’s now enjoying life pain-free and ready to explore all the world has to offer.
“I have a list of all the things I want to do and the places I want to go,” she said with a grin.