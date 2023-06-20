Watching Billie-Jo Williams review her newspaper article in The Brunswick News, published November 2022, was an eye-opening experience. That was when Williams decided to tell her amazing story of taking the reins of her health — and within just three short months winning her battle with her thyroid, chronic fatigue, joint pain and weight. But the changes just kept on coming.
Pausing to look at her photo from just seven months ago, she shook her head.
“I don’t like my weight there,” she said, grimacing. “I’ve now lost 40 lbs”.
While most people can be self-critical at times, Williams has transformed — both inside and out — since she began her wellness journey at Heller Healthcare, located in Brunswick.
“It was about a year ago,” she recalled, “I was almost bedridden. I was very, very sick. I thought and was told I had Graves’ Disease but through the testing here I found out I didn’t. I had heavy metals inside me, unbalanced hormones, was on the wrong medicines, which I didn’t need, deficient in a lot of vitamins and minerals and had significant food allergies. Whenever I went to the doctor, to my general practitioner, they would say that I was ‘fine’ and dismissed my symptoms as ‘normal.’”
She knew better. Every day proved a struggle.
“It was a challenge just to get out of bed every day. I wasn’t living. I was just existing,” Williams said. “I was fed up and needed help.”
Her sister, who lives in Canada, suggested that Williams find a functional medicine clinic. After doing her research, it brought her to Dr. Jen Heller and her Heller Healthcare.
There, Heller offers the traditional chiropractic care, stretch therapy and medical massage, but there’s also another side — its sister company, Golden Isles Functional Medicine. The practice not only provides functional and integrative medicine, but also anti-arthritis programs, degenerative joint care, hormone optimization, nutritional planning and specializes in regenerative medicine. The two practices, consisting of 2 MDs, 1 DC, 2 nurse practitioners and multiple therapists, work in unison to provide custom care for their patients.
“Billie-Jo had a lot of fatigue ... both physically and mentally, trying to self-diagnose and treat herself for years. She also wasn’t happy with her weight,” Heller said. “She didn’t feel like her best self”.
“I hated my weight,” Williams chimed in.
Heller smiled, nodding.
“It’s hard with weight. Everyone on the outside can see it and sympathize but no one sees the struggle on the inside of fatigue, pain, depression, stress or low libido and when spoken about just dismisses it to ‘age.’ There was mental stress too and she wasn’t able to live the lifestyle she wanted,” Heller added.
“I’m so proud of her for finally asking for help. So many people just don’t. It’s almost like we are all taught at a young age to nod and smile, don’t show pain, and keep moving forward with life’s ‘to dos’ even if we are struggling on the inside. Life continues and we have to deal with what’s in front of us … in the moment it seems easier to suck it up and ignore our little symptoms until they become big symptoms and bites us in the caboose.”
The first step was to conduct specific testing to gain a full picture of her overall health, so Heller’s team went to work.
“We always do testing. We test before we treat. When we knew how her body was actually functioning, we were able to see how the dots were connected. Then, we were able to choose the right foods and supplements for her,” Heller said.
“It’s really been about changing habits,” Williams said. “I’ve done a lot of fad diets over the years. I’d lose 10 lbs and gain 20 back. This is about changing your lifestyle, but on terms that worked in my world. She helped me to take those first steps and we kept on going and changing it as I changed...and it’s actually sustainable.”
Now, Williams is down 40 lbs and has moved on to the next level — building strength and doing the activities in her life she never thought she’d be able to.
The follow-through is key to Heller’s unique approach and one of the reasons her patients see lasting results.
“It’s not something where you come in, get your energy and health back, lose the weight and joint pain then we say, ‘bye, have a good life,’” Heller said. “There’s always another level. We can continue to correct her arthritis with chiropractic. We will strength train and work on her muscles. We will also continue to refine her diet within the lifestyle she wants and keep her hormones and thyroid happy. Blood labs and testing don’t lie.”
Williams was ready for that challenge and is always excited to reach new goals.
“I’ve become a gym rat,” Williams says with a laugh. “Never would I ever thought.”
But even more than developing a passion for fitness, Williams’ journey has also been about becoming an advocate for herself, her health and her future. And she encourages others to do the same.
“I’ve gone from being bed-ridden to being a gym rat. My advice for others is to stop being miserable because there is help … you have to ask for it, show up, and put in the work but know there is help,” she said.
Heller nodded.
“We are really so proud of her. She’s a great example … whether you’re 20, 60 or 90, there are always options to change your life,” Heller said. “Just ask for help ... we are here.”