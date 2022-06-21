Like so many of Dr. Jen Heller’s patients, John Littles was looking for answers. He found himself with knee pain, pre-diabetic, unable to lose weight, fatigue.
For years, he’d endured debilitating pain which took a huge toll on his lifestyle.
Unfortunately, he’d already had surgery, followed by a series of cortisone shots, and it looked like his options were dwindling, especially for a man of his young age.
“I’ve had ongoing knee pain. I had surgery a few years ago and it got better but over time, three or four years, the pain started to come back,” he said.
But Littles had an advantage — he knew someone who had overcome this very issue, his aunt, Jerodean. She sought the same relief for knee pain. Her search led her to Dr. Jennifer Heller.
Heller Healthcare, located in Brunswick, is an integrative office that provides chiropractic care and medical massage, while its sister practice, Golden Isles Functional Medicine, offers anti-arthritis programs, degenerative joint care treatments, holistic pain management options, hormone optimization, nutritional planning, weight loss and specializes in regenerative medicine.
Both sides of the practice work together to develop a comprehensive care plan for each patient. And their goal remains simple — to help each patient live their best life.
Many of Heller’s patients have shared their impressive results with family and friends, as well as publicly. Dozens of stories have been recounted in newspaper articles — including John’s aunt, Jerodean’s experience.
“I think when people read these sometimes they ask ‘are those people real?’” Heller said with a laugh, seated next to Littles in the office. “And we’re always say, ‘absolutely, you can even call and speak with them yourself if you like. Our patients are always happy to share their stories.’”
In his case, Littles already knew the woman behind a testimonial. She was someone he trusted implicitly.
“One of my relatives sent the family the article about my aunt. I read through it and it was impressive but it also gave me a connection of trust,” he said. “It was someone I could speak to about the process.”
After talking with his aunt and learning about her impressive results, Littles scheduled his own appointment with Heller. When the two met, they discussed treatment to reduce his knee pain but also took a look at the broader picture.
In addition to exploring regenerative medicine to combat the knee issues, they also discussed some long-term goals for overall health and wellness, which includes accessing lab work for personalized nutritional planning.
For Littles, it was a comprehensive approach and Heller was happy to walk him through each step.
“In the assessment, she shared why my knees were hurting, what the process would be like, and the science behind it. For me, I really liked that it was natural,” Littles said. “I really wanted a treatment that would benefit my whole body.”
Heller nodded, adding that they settled on a multi-faceted approach that included testing that would allow them to create a specific care plan that would be individualized just for him. That, coupled with his recent stem cell therapy, is a clear roadmap for his success.
“We are going to start changing nutritionally ... eating patterns, deficiencies in vitamins and minerals. We just needed needed answers, test first, treat second. Through the lab results, we will have a plan for weight loss that will work for his body and won’t be based off a generic plan,” Heller said. “We have to really understand his body type. We want this for longevity of, not just the success of his knees, but for his health and lifestyle.”
Since Littles began his treatment just two months ago, receiving his regenerative therapy on his knees in April, he’s already seen a vast improvement. His knee pain has decreased while his mobility and strength has increased — but he’s not done just yet.
“It is encouraging. It’s allowed me to see my future. I’m optimistic. I’ve always been very active and I’d like to stay that way. I’m hoping to travel a lot ... I want to remove any limitations,” Little said.
Heller envisions a huge overhaul. Not only will they stabilize his knee, eliminate his pain and restore his mobility, they’ll also improve his overall wellbeing, she noted.
“We’re going to make so many more changes, we are getting ready to start phase two of his treatment plan, the functional medicine and weight loss. He’s going to have a giant change, we’ve seen it over and over and I’m so excited to document his progress through his journey. It’s going to be a big step up once we start changing his body chemistry and that will also help stabilize his knees,” Heller said.
“Sometimes it’s not just a quick answer ... we have to attack a problem from different angles — in his case, Phase 1 Regenerative Medicine, Phase 2 Blood, Hair, Food Allergy Testing, Phase 3 Personalized Nutrition and Diet Plan, Phase 4 — have a great day!” she laughed.
Littles knows that will take time, patience and work on his part. But he is up for the challenge.
“I invest in many things, so this is an opportunity to invest in myself and my family. And, when I say “invest,” I also mean time and energy,” he said. “I’m willing to do it. Work hard, play hard.”