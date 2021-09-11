Twenty years ago today, four airliners slammed into three buildings, and a Pennsylvania field and sent the nation into an emotional tailspin and ultimately to war.
Pastors dealt with the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and still are, although on the 20th anniversary, another surge of COVID-19 is giving an awful and unwanted diversion.
Area ministers are compelled to deal with both as the ripples of 9/11 are still felt.
The Rev. Jerry Johns said his church, Pine Ridge Baptist, will remember the day although it will likely be more subdued than would be typical.
“We’ll at a minimum have a moment of silence and a prayer. We’ll remember the families,’’ he said. “If there’s a fireman or a first responder, we’ll recognize them and pray for them.”
Johns said it has become hard to gauge how any service will go although the church still meets in person with worshipers keeping a safe distance from one another.
“We don’t congregate. Because of COVID, I never know who’s going to be here,’’ Johns said.
It’s an event of such importance that everyone seems to remember where they were when they first heard or saw that a plane had crashed into one of the twin towers of the World Trade Center.
“I was in Orlando editing video for Campus Crusade for Christ back in a former life,’’ he said. “I didn’t get much work done. It was horrible.”
But so is COVID for many families and the Rev. Wright Culpepper said his church, Brunswick First United Methodist, will do something online because they aren’t meeting in person. His son and associate pastor Bill Culpepper is preaching this Sunday, but Culpepper said a remembrance of 9/11 will be part of the prayer time.
“It will be in our bulletin, and we’ll give thoughts to those affected on that day. It tore up a lot of families,” he said.
It wasn’t just on 9/11. In the following days and years, local men have died in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, and some who experienced the horrors of combat came home with post traumatic stress disorder, he said.
There are young adults who were in their mothers’ wombs when their fathers died aboard the hijacked planes or in the collapse of the towers.
“Those are the ones I’ll think about,’’ he said.
Not a year passes when he doesn’t think of Sept. 12, 2001, when he was at the hospital as chaplain.
A woman and her husband were brought into the hospital after an accident on Interstate 95, he said. Her father had died, and they were trying to get to his funeral, Culpepper said.
“She and her husband were preparing to fly to her father’s funeral. All the planes were grounded, and they couldn’t fly. They were driving. They got into that auto accident, and her husband died. I can vividly remember being in the room when the doctor came in the room and told her,’’ Culpepper said. “That’s one of a billion stories of how life was disrupted.”
But out of the bad often comes good, and that’s a message that comes straight from the Bible, Culpepper said.
“There have been marriages and relationships and births. There have been good things. It’s not all bad. It’s life. It was a big life event for the whole world,’’ he said.
There is always hope in the worst of times, and some ministers helped him deliver that hope on one of the country’s darkest days 20 years ago.
“I remember a group of preachers came down to the hospital and made sure everybody got a word of encouragement,’’ Culpepper said.
The Rev. Mike Murray said his Sunday message at Christian Renewal St. Simons will be part of a series on how we can be great in God. The remembrance of the tragedies of 9/11 and the ongoing pandemic are applicable to his message.
“Through those difficulties God is growing us in greatness for His glory,’’ Murray said. “Embrace the times because God is building strength in us to do greater things than we are capable of in our own strength.”
Murray said he doesn’t know what form a 9/11 remembrance will take at Christian Renewal, but there will be one.
“I’ve been know to get up and lead the Pledge of Allegiance and sing “God Bless America,’’ Murray said.
He doesn’t know if he will be in church in person because he recently tested positive for COVID. He has no fever and his lungs are clear, Murray said, but he is awaiting a negative test.
After 9/11, political leaders and others pledged the nation would never forget, and Culpepper said that is one promise very likely to be kept especially on the milestone anniversaries such as this, the 20th and the 25th in 2026.
“I’ve got a feeling we’re going to be doing this every five years,’’ he said.