At a glance, it’s easy to tell Julian Clarke and John Butin have something significant in common. Their clerical collars of the Episcopal faith means they have both studied the Bible and the Book of Common Prayer, and are passing it on.
The same glance would say the Fathers Clarke and Butin have their differences. Butin is a tall White lawyer too youthful in appearance to have three grown children, while Clarke is a short man of African descent and, Biblically speaking, full of years who got the call and devoted his life to teaching the gospel.
Their differences can also be heard as in a recent Sunday morning conference call as they led worship for Good Shepherd Episcopal Church on Pennick Road between Sterling and the Everett community.
As they exchanged greetings as congregants come on the line, Butin said to Clarke, “I’m well, my friend. How are you?”
“Bobbing and weaving,’’ Clarke replied with the accent characteristic of his native Virgin Islands.
They share a laugh as these unlikely and first ever co-pastors of the congregation of a dozen or so often do.
The conference call is the enormous concession the church has made to the coronavirus. The responsive reading from the Book of Common Prayer does not have the impact over phone lines or, sometimes brokenly, through cell tower ether.
And with hymns, Charlene plays piano over the line and as the Rev. Butin rouses the scattered choir, “All of us mute and belt it out as loud as we can…. ‘We Are Climbing Jacob’s Ladder.’ Take it away, Charlene.”
The Revs. Butin and Clarke switch places every Sunday unless one of them is unavailable as when Butin took a recent vacation to his native Colorado. On this particular Sunday, Butin directed the phone-in congregation through the preliminaries and Clarke delivered the sermon.
Instead of a traditional sermon, Clarke said he would share insights on “His command, His demand, His claim on our lives.”
The pair have been co-pastors for about four years. They first met in 2016 when Clarke came as guest speaker at the 120th anniversary celebration of the founding of the church.
“He was a legend,’’ Butin said. The legend drew about 130 people to an outdoor service and maybe 60 percent were Black.
Clarke has since retired. He had worked in government service in the British Virgin Isles for 15 years before he became a priest. His first stint in Glynn County was from 1990 until 1993 at St. Anathasius after he had led congregations in the Virgin Islands.
“The bishop called and said, ‘Come back home,’’’and he did, returning to work as an assistant to a bishop who had once worked for him.
He stayed there for six years at St. George Church in Tortola in the British Virgin Islands, which had been his home parish. He returned in 1999 to St. Simons and retired or so he thought. The bishop in Orangeburg, S.C., called and he was again an assistant to a bishop.
While Clarke was in Orangeburg, St. Mark’s began sending Butin to Good Shepherd as a temporary replacement for another interim pastor who had left.
At some point, Butin’s temporary assignment became permanent as he became Good Shepherd’s first ever White pastor.
“I just stayed,” he said. “These are beautiful, wonderful people who I came to love.”
If Butin believed wrongly that his work at Good Shepherd was ever temporary, Clarke was also in error believing his 2002 retirement would last. And now their joint ministry at the church in the country seems as if it’s what everyone had in mind all along.
Dwala Nobles, who moved to the area from Atlanta two years ago, is one of the youngest members among a congregation that has a dozen worshipers on a good Sunday. Coming from Atlanta, Nobles said she was accustomed to diversity among the clergy there. She is appreciative of the way the two priests of different races work so well together, “contributing to each other’s growth and the church.”
“It’s just a beautiful experience to see them in that little church together,’’ she said. “It speaks to what Christ asks us to be, what the Bible says. The deference they have for each other is beautiful.”
Butin said the co-pastorship is a manifestation of Jesus’ teachings.
“My understanding of the gospel is opposed to centering on one’s own culture and language. It’s the way I see creation at work, the diversity in the way he made people,’’ Butin said.
Clarke agreed but, he says diversity only goes so far in its importance. By putting so much emphasis on celebrating differences, society misses the common core of humanity. In fact, he said, it once offended him when people pointed out his accent.
“Now I say, ‘You have an accent, too,’’’ he said. “We are all children of the same father. I have black skin, but 10 percent of my ancestry is Irish. Black, White, rich or poor,’’ Clarke said.
“When I see you, I seen an image of God. The rest is incidental. We all have God’s DNA. His image.”
While acknowledging that government takes those differences into account to decide “which side of the street stuff goes,” Clarke says it’s offensive when the race question becomes a standard.
“I’m not going to fill out a form that asks for my race. I’m a member of the human race. I don’t want to be part of a system that categorizes me as Black or White.”
The co-pastors agree that the gospel “demands,” using a term from Clarke’s sermon, that the differences in others should make no difference. And that is what these two men so different in appearance and in accent see in each other, the image of God. Their differences make them closer rather than separate them because, Butin said, someone from a different background enriches the other.
“Iron sharpens iron,’’ they agreed.
So what do they mean to each other?
“Julian is my pastor, my friend, my mentor,’’ Butin says.
“John is my pastor, my friend,’’ Clarke says and then, bobbing and weaving, adds,“and my lawyer. When we go places together, I tell people, ‘Be careful. I have my lawyer with me.”’
And they share a laugh with their friend and pastor.