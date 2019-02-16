Pastor shares message of love, equality

The Rev. Cleo Gilchrist stood in the sanctuary of Grace United Methodist Church in Brunswick, scanning a table filled with displays of African American leaders. The pride in her heritage is evident on her face and it’s something she is always willing to share, even beyond February’s designation of Black History Month.
“We’re black all the time ... not just in February,” Gilchrist said with a hearty laugh. “We don’t just use Black History week to talk about African American history. It’s not just February for us. All of my sermons have a touch of that in them.”
But being an African American, especially growing up in the South, Gilchrist has had to often walk a difficult path. While things have improved since the times of Jim Crow laws and
segregation, many in the African American community still see rampant displays of racism and feel preferential treatment is an issue.
As a Methodist minister, Gilchrist often interacts with other leaders within her faith to share her experiences. And the church itself has stepped in to offer an overall guideline on how to avoid racist behavior and sentimentality.
From the Book of Resolutions of the United Methodist Chruch, the church dictates that it recognizes “white privilege” as a very real problem in today’s society. It addresses many areas of inequality from poverty, inadequate housing for blacks and police brutality.
“We have our social principles and this is what we practice here at church,” she said, pointing to a paper with the principles. It deals with racism, misogyny and all of that. It is a big issue but we stand by our social principles,” she said. “Basically, we’re taught to love all people.”
Of course, for those in the African American community, that is an attitude that hasn’t always been reciprocated. Growing up in the Civil Rights and post-Civil Rights movement, Gilchrist and others like her faced blatant displays of racism. In fact, in those days, many used the Bible to make their case for superiority.
In the Old Testament, those wishing to suppress African Americans, would point book of Genesis. The biblical patriarch Noah cursed his son, Ham, who then fathered the nation of Canaan. There was said to be a “mark” on that race. Gilchrist says it was a false link used to suppress people of color. In the times of slavery and even since, it was said that black skin was the mark of Ham and as such African Americans were inferior to whites.
While Gilchrist heard that as a child, she knew it wasn’t the case.
“... ‘the cures of Canaan.’ Our forebears didn’t accept that and they didn’t teach that to us,” she said. “We never believed that being black was a curse.”
Instead, they have a proud heritage and open the doors of their congregation to members of all races in hopes that by worshiping together, any prejudices could be washed away.
“Growing up, everything was settled in the church. If someone said something or if a white person said something mean to a black person, you would take it to church and leave it on the altar,” Gilchrist said.
“But we want people to come in to worship with us. This is a wonderful time for us because if people of different races come in they want to hear about Black History and it’s a time for us to share it.”
Recently, Gilchrist based a sermon on Christ’s words in the Book of Matthew.
“’When you go out, be as wise as serpents, but be as harmless as doves.’ That was one I used in a sermon recently and it’s something that has helped the African American people survive,” she said.
“In the beginning, our foreparents didn’t take on the falsehood that was being taught to them ... that slavery was ‘God’s will.’ They knew in themselves, they were humble and ‘harmless,’ but knew not to be sucked in with lies. They taught us to be wise because they were wise.”
Gilchrist plans to continue to preach lessons that celebrate their culture. She encourages the greater community, regardless of race, to move forward with love and compassion during the tumultuous times the country is facing. She also cautions against letting today’s widespread climate of animosity harden their heart.
“For many years, people thought of us as animals ... which was wrong. You can’t have an attitude of being supreme or that you have special rights — none of us have that. We are all equal,” Gilchrist said.
“You should love people and treat everyone fairly. And what all of us need to remember is that we’re all human. Do not forget the humanity of a race. We have got to stand up for all people ... not race, people — all people.”