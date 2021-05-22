Cameron Reed is back home again at Frederica Baptist Church as leader of the youth group of which he was once a member. He didn’t intend necessarily to come back to Frederica, but his college studies may have been an indication that he perhaps wanted to follow the example of his father, Paul Reed, associate pastor and music director at the church.
He is a graduate of Charleston Southern University, a Baptist school in Charleston, S.C., where his degree centered on music and worship leadership, Reed said.
“I didn’t realize there was a theology degree built in,’’ and that equipped him in teaching, he said.
He got other lessons at college; the importance of a “grounded faith” that teens could hold onto once away from home and church.
“I saw some of them go to college and get away from their faith or abandon it altogether,’’ he said.
Even on a campus with theological studies, there was a faction that questioned the reality of God, Reed said.
“Some got pushed away,” he said, and friends who worshiped with him in high school denounced their Christianity.
Looking back, he realized the thing that kept him solid in his beliefs was the family and adult leaders who had poured the gospel into him throughout his formative years.
“I was able to see the answer is relationships,’’ that can withstand the pressure from college peers and professors and from social relationships, Reed said.
After college he served a year in Summerville, S.C., then moved closer to home. He was youth director at First Baptist in St. Marys for 3 ½ years and then took the position at Frederica in early March.
Now he gets to build a youth program as Frederica starts construction on its new home off Frederica Road.
Frederica sold the third floor of the office building where it formerly held services during its heyday and moved temporarily to the basement.
The building and rebuilding comes as churches reopen from the pandemic, which made for a tough time for the young as they were isolated from their friends from church and school.
Some were depressed and beset with anxiety, but at least the pandemic “has made some of us hungry for church again.”
Reed said he has questions to answer.
“Where are we? Where are we going? What’s different?’’ he said.
Frederica Baptist hasn’t had a full-time student ministries pastor since 2007, and lay leaders continued the ministry until he arrived.
In addition to teens, he wants to work with young adults and young families so that age group will build in the church.
He has a young family of his own. He met his wife, Brett, who is from Brewster, in 2013 when they were working on missions in Brunswick. They did some evangelism, visited an assisted living home and worked in vacation Bible school. They were married, and their daughter Jordan was born in January 2020.
If there is any model for his program, it could be his youth pastor when he was a middle school student in Florida. Reed said he spent a lot of time with that youth pastor and was often in his home.
“Looking back, I said he had to be so annoyed with me. But I also look back and admire that quality time. He loved the Lord, and he cared for me,” he said.
That’s the type of relationship and ministry that makes an impact, and he wants something similar at Frederica.He has only about a dozen students in his group and, of those, an average of eight show up at any one time, but they’re good about inviting friends and he thinks the group will grow. A handful of those visitors have no churches or they don’t attend youth programs, he said.
His method is to give the youngsters ownership, to get them involved.
“Discussion is important. I’m leading a lesson. I’m not lecturing,’’ and getting students into the conversation gives them that ownership, he said.
Youth programs are often seen as a place for young pastors to pay some dues on the way to a senior position.
“Student pastor is usually a growth and learning period,’’ said Reed, adding that he was called into the ministry and won’t leave it unless God directs him.
“If He wants me to stay in student ministry my whole career, I’m down with it,’’ Reed said.
“I took this job because this is what I’m called to.”
Being a youth pastor isn’t a job to pad a resume, it’s a position to lead young Christians through discipleship, he said.
Reed said he plans to be authentic and real with the group because they can see through any facade.
“Genuine, personal faith is necessary,’’ he said.