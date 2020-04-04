The Rev. Chris Winford loves a good rescue story. And the pastor of First Baptist Church in Brunswick only has to open his Bible to find truly inspirational tales.
“… the stories where victory is snatched from the jaws of defeat — when the Davids of the world defeat the Goliaths,” Winford explained.
Like David, many other biblical patriarchs faced insurmountable odds — Noah, Jonah and Daniel. Another unlikely victory came to Moses. The Exodus of the Old Testament details the story of a band of enslaved Hebrews led a revolt against Pharaoh and the powerful Egyptian empire.
After years of brutal treatment at the hands of Pharaoh, God aids the Hebrews in their quest for liberation. He sends several plagues upon the land of Egypt — famine, frogs, locusts. When Pharaoh refuses to yield, God sends the tenth and most horrific plague — the death of the first born son of every house in the land of Egypt.
“The night of the first Passover was the night of the tenth plague. On that night, God told the Israelites to sacrifice a spotless lamb and mark their doorposts with its blood (Exodus 12:21–22),” Winford said.
“Then, when the Lord passed through the nation, if He saw no blood on the doorposts, then death came to the firstborn. However, if He saw the blood on the doorposts, He would ‘pass over’ the households and everyone would live.”
After the last plague, in which Pharaoh lost his own son, he agreed to let the Hebrews leave Egypt. This sparked a long journey, the beginning of the Exodus and quest for the Hebrews’ home in the land of Canaan.
On Wednesday, those of the Jewish and Christian faiths will mark Passover. It is a High Holy Day for Jews, and is also celebrated by Christians, as a part of Holy Week prior to Jesus’ cruxifixction and resurrection on Easter.
“For Christians, the Passover and the story of the Exodus (God’s deliverance of the Israelite people from bondage) also has great significance,” Winford said.
“Christians believe that Jesus is our Passover. He was killed at Passover time, and the Last Supper was a Passover meal. By spiritually applying His blood to our lives by faith, we trust Christ to deliver us from the bondage of sin and death.”
This year’s Holy Week, of course, is shaping up very differently for the whole of humanity. With the coronavirus spreading across the globe, spiritual houses around the world will be closed in order to keep their parishioners safe. Many will, instead, share their services online.
During this time, moving toward Passover and later Easter, Winford sees a number of parallels between the story and the world today. Like in Moses’ time, many are trying to find grounding in their faith, while reaching out for help in this time of uncertainty.
“COVID-19 has many people crying out to God. Maybe someone just lost a loved one, or lost a job, or the fear of not being in control is causing them to look outside themselves,” Winford said.
“Well, according to the Passover story, we can trust that God hears the cries of those who are in need. Just like the Israelites cried out to God for help; God heard their cry and He provided a deliverer. So, if you know someone who is in bondage whether it is physical, emotional, spiritual or mental know this: God hears every cry.”
Winford hopes that all will remember that during the painful days that lie ahead.
“As we move forward to Easter, we must remember that before life gets better it often gets darker. Before we celebrate Jesus rising from the grave, victorious over sin and death, we must first walk through His betrayal and arrest in the Garden of Gethsemane; His beating by the Roman soldiers; and His crucifixion and burial at the hands of the Romans and religious leaders,” Winford said.
“We must ache in silence and isolation for three days until the light shatters the darkness.”