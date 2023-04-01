The lessons inherent in Passover — at once a solemn and celebratory occasion to remember the Israelites’ liberation from slavery in Egypt — still hold a strong meaning for the faithful to this day, Rabbi Rachael Bregman of Temple Beth Tefilloh told The News.
God commanded the Israelites to observe Passover after he liberated them from Egypt millennia ago. For generations, Egyptian pharaohs used the Israelites as slave labor. God used Moses to rally the faithful and afflicted the Egyptians with plagues until the Jews were allowed to leave.
The last of those plagues was visited upon anyone who did not observe the first Passover, which involved slaughtering a lamb and marking the doors and windows with its blood. The firstborn of any house that did not do so died, per the book of Exodus — Exodus is also the name for the Hebrews’ departure from Egypt.
“There’s a line in the text, in the Haggadah, that, ‘this isn’t just for you that’s experiencing this now, it’s for all generations and all generations should remember the Exodus’,” Bregman said.
“The historical aspect helps us anchor ourselves in our history but also in each other. We all live it over and over, in a place of challenge and have to walk through the narrow places, which is one way to translate the Hebrew name for Egypt — narrow place.”
Passover’s themes can be compared to those associated with Easter, a significant Christian holiday, Bregman said. Rebirth, renewal and hope are among chief elements, she said, along with freedom. While that applies individually, she said that Passover is more about the collective liberation of the Hebrew people.
“The concepts of the season and of the Seder are applicable to so many avenues of life. There’s a lot of creativity in the Passover,” Bregman said. “… The specific themes of Passover also include challenge, grit and determination.”
Both themes of individual and collective liberation will be the focus of this year’s Passover observance for the congregation of Temple Beth Teffiloh, she said, along with a specific social ill. Although she was not yet ready at the time of the interview to reveal what that might be.
“Many Passover prayer books pick a specific social ill to focus on as a gateway for collective liberation,” and for this Passover she picked the Israeli Black Panthers Haggadah.
Passover begins on the evening of April 5 and ends April 13. Seder is a feast held on the first and second days of Passover. For the local temple, Bregman said individual family Seders are typically held on the first day, followed by a congregational Seder on the second.
A Seder plate has several symbols of the season — an egg, representing rebirth; a fresh spring vegetable; symbolizing renewal; a bitter herb, for the pain of slaver; saltwater, a stand-in for the tears of the enslaved; a lamb shank bone, for the sacrificial lamb required of the first Passover; and Charoset, a sweat mixture apples, wine or grape juice, honey, nuts, raisins, symbolizing the mortar in the bricks that the Hebrews used to build the Egyptian wonders.
“I find it really fascinating that you have the mix of symbols. Sweetness of vegetable, the bitterness of the herb — we use horseradish — and saltwater to symbol the tears at the pain of slavery,” Bregman said.
All to indicate the core meaning of Passover — overcoming challenges in our lives.
“Life is complicated, and we’re regularly experiencing multiple feedings and multiple inputs at once, and that makes for something beautiful,” Bregman said.