Good intentions have a way of snowballing — in the best possible way. That’s precisely how the idea of Party Gras on the Coast got rolling.
A number of philanthropists and athletes (and some philanthropic athletes) banded together to create a new event to benefit a plethora of McIntosh County nonprofits.
Laurie Poole is one of these. The obstacle course runner joined a group who were putting the pieces into motion.
“I was Shanghaied,” she teased. “It started with a couple of friends of mine who are very generous and philanthropic. They wanted to come up with a fundraiser for a local charity called McIntosh Cares Inc.,” she said.
McIntosh Cares Inc. is an umbrella charitable organization which aims to buoy nonprofits in the area. Party Gras will benefit this organization through a day of multiple bike rides, good food and beverages, as well as a late afternoon concert.
“It’s going to be a really good day, filled with really good stuff,” Poole said. “We have 85 registered riders as of now. They’re coming from all over the country, as far as Michigan. And then there some groups, like one from Savannah, who are just coming down for their regular weekly ride.”
Packet pickup and registration for those not already signed up will begin at 7 a.m. Feb. 18 at Darien United Methodist Church, 201 Franklin St., Darien. The races will start later that morning.
The big race — the 100 mile Century Race — will begin at 8:30 a.m. at Vernon Square and Franklin Street. It will be followed by a 62-mile ride at 8:45 a.m. The 25-mile trek will begin at 9 a.m., followed by the 3-mile Slow Roll at 9:15 a.m. Aid stations will be situated along the way. Prices to join the races depend on the distance selected. Admission costs range from $70 for the full Century Ride to $35 for the 3-miler.
In addition to these races, there will also be costumed tricycle competitions for youngsters. The first — for those 12 years old and younger — will begin at 11 a.m. The teen tricycle race will follow at 11:15 a.m. with the team relay rolling out at 11:30 a.m. All of these will be held at Vernon Square. The trike ride admission is $10 per person.
“It is a beautiful route through McIntosh County, very scenic,” Poole said. “There will truly be something for everyone. You don’t have to be super experienced to join.”
During the event, there will be food and beverage trucks available. A $5 raffle will offer ticket holders a chance at numerous prizes.
“One of the items is a weekend at a cabin in Blue Ridge, N.C., which is incredible,” Poole said.
The day will wrap with a live concert by the Swingin’ Medallions at 4 p.m. on Broad Street.
“It will end around 6:30 p.m., so pretty early and everyone can go and enjoy our great local restaurants,” she said.
While the event will be a celebration of the great outdoors and the picturesque coast, the meaning behind it will be even deeper. McIntosh Cares has selected the 200 Club to be the primary beneficiary of the funds raised.
“The 200 Club is a philanthropic group that benefits first responders — EMTs, police officers and firefighters. I know here we had a police officer who died of COVID recently and the 200 Club stepped in with $10,000, I believe, for his family,” Poole said.
“They work with the entire coast. A 1/3 of the money from Party Gras will go toward the 200 Club.”
For their part, the organization welcomes the support.
“We are immensely grateful to organizations like McIntosh Cares who consider our organization for beneficiary events like this. All funds raised go to support our mission of giving 100% of the proceeds to those who gave it all,” said 200 Club president and CEO Mark Dana.
“It is important to remember our local heroes who are on the sidelines putting their lives at risk every day. It can be extremely exhausting and stressful, and we hope through this event that we can provide a little fun and joy for those who deserve it most.”