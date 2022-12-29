Another year has nearly passed. And while there won’t be a New York City size celebration in the Golden Isles, there will be plenty to do.
Like many restaurant owners, Tanya Sergey found herself thinking of ways to embrace the occasion.
“I always find the end of the year a little bittersweet ... ‘Auld Lang Syne’ literally brings me to tears,” she said. “However, I think people want to celebrate on New Year’s Eve because they have perhaps cheated fate one more time, and want to embrace the promise of a new year and new beginnings.”
That’s what she’s looking to offer with a New Year’s Eve wine dinner at A Moveable Feast.
“I have done a New Year’s Eve Wine Dinner for each of the last six years that we have been open. It is a time to come together as friends, family and lovers of good food and drink. Complete strangers are new friends at the end of the evening and I get to showcase some really amazing dishes that I don’t typically serve during daily lunch service or Thursday night’s Tapas,” she said.
The dinner will include five courses paired with appropriate vino. Some of the dishes will include crab and Swiss gougères (French cheese puffs) and rosé bubbles; potato soup with escargot garnish and sauvignon blanc. The meal will finish with warm brownies, homemade tangerine ice cream and macerated strawberries paired with bubbles.
“Reservations and prepayment are required. We will take reservations until sould out or up until at 5 p.m. (today). Tickets are $100 per guest, which does not include tax or gratuity,” she said.
A portion of the ticket sales will benefit World Central Kitchen, which feeds millions of Ukrainian refugees across Eastern Europe.
“This will be the third fundraiser I have done for World Central Kitchen this year. I featured a traditional Ukrainian dinner this past spring, raised funds through my birthday campaign on Facebook in October and am looking forward to contributing more to WCK after this dinner. My family has ties to Ukraine and this is a cause close to my heart. While we are toasting to the promise of our continued good health and prosperity for 2023, I think it’s important to contribute the health and survival of the people of the Ukraine while they continue to suffer the ravages of war,” she said.
For those looking to ring in 2023 with some songs and sips (and of course, safety, make sure to have your Uber and Lyft apps ready), there are plenty of parties being held. Read on for a sampling of places to bid bye bye to 2022 come midnight Saturday:
• The New Year’s Eve Shrimp Drop will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. downtown at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. There will be live music from the Pine Box Dwellers, food, axe throwing and fun inflatables for the kids.
• A Moveable Feast will host a New Year’s Eve wine dinner at 6:30 p.m. at the restaurant, 1178 Chapel Crossing, Brunswick. There will be five courses paired with wine. Proceeds from the event will benefit the World Central Kitchen and efforts to feed Ukrainian refugees in Europe.
• Oaks on the River, 205 Fort King George Dr., Darien, will host a New Year’s Eve dinner from 5 to 10 p.m. Dec. 31. There will be a New Year’s Day brunch from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 1. For details or reservations, call 833-550-OAKS or visit OaksOnTheRiverResort.com/holiday-events.
• Bennie’s Red Barn, 5514 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host a New Year’s Eve party beginning at 8 p.m. Dec. 31. The band Three Day Weekend will perform. The cost is $20 and will include a midnight toast, snacks and party favors.
• Dorothy’s Cocktail and Oyster Bar, 12 Market St., St. Simons Island, will host a four course meal with an after party. Dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 31. For details, visit dorothysssi.com.
• The Beach House, 715 North Beachview Drive, Jekyll Island, will host a Masquerade Bash from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. There will be heavy hors d’oeuvres, dancing and music. Attendees who bring five cans of non-perishable food items for Second Harvest’s food bank will get a free drink voucher. for The $89 per person ticket price includes a champagne toast. Tickets are available at jibeachhouse.com/events or by calling 912-635-2256.
• Tipsy’s McSway’s, 1414 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will host a New Year’s Eve Bash from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Dec. 31 at 1414 Newcastle St., Brunswick. Squirt Gun, a local 80s band, will ring in the new year.
• A New Year’s Eve Party will be held from 9 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Morgan Center, 151 Plantation Road, Jekyll Island. Tickets are $60 per person and all attendees must be at least 21 years old. They are available at eventbrite.com.
• Side Pokkets, 360 Mall Blvd, Brunswick, will host a New Year’s Eve Party at from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. Tickets are $25 per person. Local band Idle Hands will perform.
• A New Years Eve Dinner and Countdown Party will be held from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. at the Shore Restaurant at the Courtyard By Marriott at 178 South Beachview Drive, Brunswick. Tickets range from $40 to $125 per person. They are available at Eventbrite.com.